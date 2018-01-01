Latest News and Web Hosting Review ServerDeals

Hosting Review ServerDeals

USP

Premier server hosting solution provider

Parent Company: Nexeon Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), virtualization, cloud computing, managed hosting, and colocation solutions

Establishment: 2009

Executive

CEO: Charles Wood

Director of Business Development: Dominic Dillard

Services Offered

colocation, virtual servers, smart servers, partner program

The infrastructure and tools

Dedicated servers

A Starter Server with 2G DDoS-Defense™, Intel Avoton C2758, 8GB RAM, 250GB+ SATA, and 10TB Bandwidth on 1GigE network

An Expert Server with 2G DDoS-Defense™, Dual Intel Xeon E5-2620, 128GB RAM, 2TB SATA, and 10TB Bandwidth on 1GigE network

Hosting Features: Optimized network, extensive network security

Customers – Hosting Review ServerDeals

Target Customers: Individuals and Enterprises

What for Customers?

Enterprise level of services on world-class hosted IT infrastructure

Low prices, offers great deals to customers without any compromise to service quality

Scalable and reliable hosting solutions suit the specific case requirements of its customers, regardless of their size.

Support: 24.7.365 swift responses