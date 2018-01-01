Ananova

Latest News and Web Hosting Review ServerDeals

Hosting Review ServerDeals

About Company – Hosting Review ServerDeals

USP

  • Premier server hosting solution provider

Parent Company: Nexeon Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), virtualization, cloud computing, managed hosting, and colocation solutions

Establishment: 2009

Executive

CEO: Charles Wood
Director of Business Development: Dominic Dillard

Services Offered

  • colocation, virtual servers, smart servers, partner program
  • The infrastructure and tools

Dedicated servers

  • A Starter Server with 2G DDoS-Defense™, Intel Avoton C2758, 8GB RAM, 250GB+ SATA, and 10TB Bandwidth on 1GigE network
  • An Expert Server with 2G DDoS-Defense™, Dual Intel Xeon E5-2620, 128GB RAM, 2TB SATA, and 10TB Bandwidth on 1GigE network

Hosting Features: Optimized network, extensive network security

Customers – Hosting Review ServerDeals

Target Customers: Individuals and Enterprises

What for Customers?

  • Enterprise level of services on world-class hosted IT infrastructure
  • Low prices, offers great deals to customers without any compromise to service quality
  • Scalable and reliable hosting solutions suit the specific case requirements of its customers, regardless of their size.

Support: 24.7.365 swift responses

