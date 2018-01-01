Latest News and Web Hosting Review ServerDeals

Hosting Review ServerDeals
About Company – Hosting Review ServerDeals
USP
- Premier server hosting solution provider
Parent Company: Nexeon Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), virtualization, cloud computing, managed hosting, and colocation solutions
Establishment: 2009
Executive
CEO: Charles Wood
Director of Business Development: Dominic Dillard
Services Offered
- colocation, virtual servers, smart servers, partner program
- The infrastructure and tools
Dedicated servers
- A Starter Server with 2G DDoS-Defense™, Intel Avoton C2758, 8GB RAM, 250GB+ SATA, and 10TB Bandwidth on 1GigE network
- An Expert Server with 2G DDoS-Defense™, Dual Intel Xeon E5-2620, 128GB RAM, 2TB SATA, and 10TB Bandwidth on 1GigE network
Hosting Features: Optimized network, extensive network security
Customers – Hosting Review ServerDeals
Target Customers: Individuals and Enterprises
What for Customers?
- Enterprise level of services on world-class hosted IT infrastructure
- Low prices, offers great deals to customers without any compromise to service quality
- Scalable and reliable hosting solutions suit the specific case requirements of its customers, regardless of their size.
Support: 24.7.365 swift responses