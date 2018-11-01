Data center infrastructure management (DCIM) to Reduce Downtime Cost & Increase Functionality

Preventive Machine Maintenance: Reduce Downtime Cost

Every machine wear-and-tear and sometimes may fail, as one or more of its components would fail. Machines running mission-critical applications need special care, hence are equipped with sensors. The data produced by these sensors is monitored, stored on the cloud and analyzed. It provides the status of key components and monitors overall machine health. The sensors give the real-time insights which reveal a broad view of machine functioning. It provide detailed information about data center performance and even helps predict and prevent downtime from equipment failure. The sensors send alerts to managers when cabinets containing sensitive hardware applications opened by unauthorized personnel.

The technology has made the servers reliable, and high performing, thus enabling the installation of more equipment in the racks.

Advanced messaging protocols bring out communication between devices. It further helps the users to interact with devices using interface.

An approach is developed to nuanced problems and unique challenges. The companies have an edge-data center with automation of detecting hardware problems, ordering, and installation of new hardware and setting it up.

Sensing Cabinets: The sensors placed within the rack, top, middle and at the bottom to measure temperature and humidity. At the back, they estimate containment.

Stuck Conveyor Belt: It detects and triggers responses or alerts for equipment failures.

Graviton: Energy efficient RM-based servers for EC2 cloud computing service of Amazon's cloud business, Amazon Web Services (AWS). The workload spread across smaller instances of containerized microservices and web tier applications for Amazon Linux, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, and Ubuntu. Optimized for performance and cost in comparison to the Microsoft & IBM which uses Intel-based chips.

Calibration: Survey the DC, inspect cabinets, take temperatures, pressures, airflow

Swap Servers using Robots: The data centers no-longer required manned for 24 hours. During critical situations, changing servers done remotely by an automated system that learns the situation and is proactive with replacing the server.