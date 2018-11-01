Latest News And Web Hosting Review Box Co IL

Key Selling Points

An accredited domain registrar

A leading Israeli cloud hosting provider

Services Offered: Infrastructure, strategic planning, architecture design, implementation, project management, domain registration, search engine optimization and web hosting

Establishment: 1995

Headquartered: Tel-Aviv, Israel

Data Center: Israel

Target Customers: Israeli market

What for Customers?

Manage servers in a pleasant, convenient, fast, and cost-effective way

Quick setup and full scalability

Support: 24.7.365 by experienced and reliable development team offering real-time support in the local language (Hebrew)

Executive

CEO: Shlomi Kakon

Latest News

(JANUARY 24, 2017) Established in Israel a Jelastic-based cloud in cooperation with HPE and local data centers. Features include: Automation of DevOps processes Vertical and horizontal auto-scaling Smart traffic distribution Fast deployment of applications and Docker containers Next-generation infrastructure equipped with SSD storage Multiple data center locations

