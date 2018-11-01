Ananova

Expert Web Hosting Community

Home » Latest Webhosting News » story » Latest News And Web Hosting Review Box Co IL

Latest News And Web Hosting Review Box Co IL

Key Selling Points

  • An accredited domain registrar
  • A leading Israeli cloud hosting provider

Services Offered: Infrastructure, strategic planning, architecture design, implementation, project management, domain registration, search engine optimization and web hosting

Establishment: 1995

Headquartered: Tel-Aviv, Israel

Data Center: Israel

Target Customers: Israeli market

What for Customers?

  • Manage servers in a pleasant, convenient, fast, and cost-effective way
  • Quick setup and full scalability

Support: 24.7.365 by experienced and reliable development team offering real-time support in the local language (Hebrew)

Executive

CEO: Shlomi Kakon

Latest News

  • (JANUARY 24, 2017) Established in Israel a Jelastic-based cloud in cooperation with HPE and local data centers. Features include:
    • Automation of DevOps processes
    • Vertical and horizontal auto-scaling
    • Smart traffic distribution
    • Fast deployment of applications and Docker containers
    • Next-generation infrastructure equipped with SSD storage
    • Multiple data center locations
DMCA.com Protection Status

%d bloggers like this: