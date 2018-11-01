Latest News And Web Hosting Review Box Co IL

Key Selling Points
- An accredited domain registrar
- A leading Israeli cloud hosting provider
Services Offered: Infrastructure, strategic planning, architecture design, implementation, project management, domain registration, search engine optimization and web hosting
Establishment: 1995
Headquartered: Tel-Aviv, Israel
Data Center: Israel
Target Customers: Israeli market
What for Customers?
- Manage servers in a pleasant, convenient, fast, and cost-effective way
- Quick setup and full scalability
Support: 24.7.365 by experienced and reliable development team offering real-time support in the local language (Hebrew)
Executive
CEO: Shlomi Kakon
Latest News
- (JANUARY 24, 2017) Established in Israel a Jelastic-based cloud in cooperation with HPE and local data centers. Features include:
- Automation of DevOps processes
- Vertical and horizontal auto-scaling
- Smart traffic distribution
- Fast deployment of applications and Docker containers
- Next-generation infrastructure equipped with SSD storage
- Multiple data center locations