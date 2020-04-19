<< Previous Page: Interacting with Linux System-2
- Zorin OS desktop does not have a workspace switcher applet on the bottom bar or an overview button on the bottom bar, and it does have an Activities button in the menu panel. It has no widgets or applet functions, and Animations mostly do not exist.
startx command starts GENOME desktop by default
- GNOME Display Manager GDM3 is a successor to gdm with a consistent look-and-feel of GTK/GNOME themed application. It provides options to select various desktop environments and windows managers.
- The Linux Desktops are getting better than before e.g., Deepin v20 released 2020, which brings an intuitive experience. Its DDE introduces a redesigned application window with rounded corners, colorful icons, and flawless multitasking view.
- GNOME 3.36 “Gresik”: Rich features bringing out-of-the-box user experience. It includes redesigned login and lock screen with multi-user support, Do Not Disturb” toggles, Parental Control, Activities in the top left corner window thumbnails, dash, search, and workspaces.
- GNOME 3.34 ‘Thessaloniki' with the ability to group icons into folders using drag-and-drop within the application overview
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop (SLED)
- The Zorin desktop is a modified integration of GNOME 3,
- XFce4: A lightweight desktop with to-the-point experience and a unified UI; designed to run fast without overhead with emphasis on modularity and simplicity. Thus makes it appropriate for laptops and desktop systems. The desktop includes: xffm (File Manager), xfce4-pane (Panel) and xfwm4 (Windows Manager).
- xrdesktop the VR Linux desktop: VR head-mounted display to play games and use Linux desktop. An open-source project designed work with traditional desktop environments, such as GNOME and KDE, in VR to render desktop windows in 3D space in place of a mouse and keyboard.
- LightDM from Canonical is the default for Unity desktop environments that is lightweight, configurable, and available with various themes. It features Cross desktop and allows multiple GUIs, supports for all display-manager, and standards compliance (PAM, logind).
- Simple Desktop Display Manager (SDDM) comes by default with systems that run KDE like Kubuntu. It is fast, simple, with smooth and animated user interfaces.