Apache JMeter features include:
- Can load and performance test HTTP and FTP servers as well as arbitrary database queries (via JDBC)
- Complete portability and 100% Java purity
- Full Swing and lightweight component support (precompiled JAR uses packages javax.swing.* )
- Full multithreading framework allows concurrent sampling by many threads and simultaneous sampling of different functions by seperate thread groups
- Careful GUI design allows faster operation and more precise timings
- Caching and offline analysis/replaying of test results
- Highly Extensible:
- – Pluggable Samplers allow unlimited testing capabilities.
- -Several load statistics may be choosen with pluggable timers
- – Data analysis and visualization plugins allow great extendibility as well as personalization.