Apache JMeter

Apache JMeter features include:

  • Can load and performance test HTTP and FTP servers as well as arbitrary database queries (via JDBC)
  • Complete portability and 100% Java purity
  • Full Swing and lightweight component support (precompiled JAR uses packages javax.swing.* )
  • Full multithreading framework allows concurrent sampling by many threads and simultaneous sampling of different functions by seperate thread groups
  • Careful GUI design allows faster operation and more precise timings
  • Caching and offline analysis/replaying of test results
  • Highly Extensible:
  • – Pluggable Samplers allow unlimited testing capabilities.
  • -Several load statistics may be choosen with pluggable timers
  • – Data analysis and visualization plugins allow great extendibility as well as personalization.
