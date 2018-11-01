Latest News and Hosting Web Hosting Review HostSlim NL

Hosting Review HostSlim

Hostslim is a Dutch company comes with unique concept for powerful and reliable servers at affordable rates. With their advanced techniques, customers can set up their server instantly within 5 minutes. Users can manage everything in their clientpanel such as products, invoices, payments and services. Hostslim has become the largest hosting providers in Netherlands. They offer VPS, collocation, domain registration, hosting and dedicated servers.

Executives:

CEO: Ralph Karseboom

Company Operations Located: Three Tier 3 data-centers in Netherlands

Establishment: 2016

Acquisitions

(February 01, 2018) Acquired HostSlayer LLC, VPS and Web hosting service provider, located in the US having servers in the US and Russia.

Services Offered – Hosting Review HostSlim

Integrated IT solutions for Common Business:

Web hosting, co-location, info services, collaboration, office mail.

Advisory Services:

Migration and appraisal, technology strategy, conformity and security.

Business offers Solutions:

Hosting services including dedicated server, reseller hosting, SSL

Plan and Pricing:

Hostslim is offering the following hosting packages for their customers:

Web Hosting

It is a type of hosting service which allows making website accessible through World Wide Web. This hosting is best for small website, web shop or blog. It comes with three kinds of plans:

Hosting Premium- Its regular price is €5/month including features such as unlimited database; email boxes, 15TB of bandwidth DDoS protection. Hosting Popular- It costs €50/Month with features like 10 database, 10TB of bandwidth, 50 email boxes and DDoS protection. Hosting Basic- It costs €1/month including 1 database, 5 TB of bandwidth, 5 email boxes and DDoS protection.

Reseller Hosting

It is one of the popular internet hosting service that divide specifications from the plans into smaller pieces and resell it to their clients. This hosting is best for blog or small website.

Reseller Premium- Starts from €10/month with unlimited database, 3.5 TB of bandwidth, unlimited email boxes and DDoS protection. Reseller popular- Starts from €5/month including 1TB of bandwidth, unlimited email boxes and DDoS protection. Reseller Basic- Starts from €4/Month along with 300GB of bandwidth, unlimited mail boxes and DDoS protection.

Virtual Private Server( VPS)

VPS allows customer to manage and run their server on a larger master server. VPS hosting is more sufficient than shared web hosting service.

VPS Premium- It costs €20/month with features like 4 Intel Xeon, 8129 MB, 400GB, 10000 GB of bandwidth, fully managed and DDoS protection. VPS Popular- It starts from €10/month including 2 Intel xeon, 4096 MB, 200GB, 5000GB of bandwidth, fully managed and DDoS protection. VPS Basic- It costs €5/month with 1 Intel xeon, 1024 MB, 100GB, 1000GB of bandwidth, fully managed and DDoS protection.

Dedicated Server

It allows customers to rent their own server from Hostslim. It is more suitable service if user needs to run heavy applications on web or game server.

Dedicated Premium- It costs €179/month with Intel xeon E3-1270v3, 32GB, 2x2000GB RAID-1, 100TB of bandwidth, fully managed and DDoS protection. Dedicated Popular- Starts from €129/month including Intel XEON E3-1220v3, 16GB, 2×1000 GB RAID-1, 50TB of bandwidth, fully managed and DDoS protection. Dedicated Basic- Starts from € 79/month along with Intel XEON E3-1220v3, 8GB, 2x500GB RAID-1, 25TB of bandwidth, fully managed and DDoS protection

Features and Control Panel:

Hostslim offers reliable hosting for their customers. Their support staff monitors servers and act instantly when needed to keep website running hassle free. Customers can install their CMS such as WordPress in just one click in the control panel. Moreover, if users are not satisfied by the services or facing downtime then they can ask for money back as company offers 14 day money back guarantee. Their every VPS is connected with uplink of 1GB/s to AMS-IX that is one of the world’s largest internet junctions. Apart from this, through their control panel customers can monitor or execute commands directly onto their VPS. Control panel provides maximum control of VPS. Users can access server any time with their datacenter card. Hostslim advanced technology boosts customer’s server manually whenever required. Customers can also order more IPs during configuration of collocation plan.

What for Customers?

Best quality hosting services

Support: 24.7.365 via trouble ticket system and live chat by professional experienced team, who resolve client’s issues instantly.

Money-back Guarantee: 14-days

Conclusion:

Overall, customers who are searching for easy and effective web hosting services at affordable rates Hostslim is best option for them. It is perfect solution for online business requirement. It also offers advantages of more expensive hosting services at very competitive price.

Recent News:

Recently, Hostslim has started work together with SITE.PRO to provide customers additional features on hosting packages. Now customers can easily develop, update and maintain their website via sitebuilder which is integrated with company’s hosting control panel.