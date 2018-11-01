Latest News And Web Hosting Review Veesp

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Hosting Review Veesp

Hosting Review Veesp

About Company – Hosting Review Veesp

Key Selling Points

Hosting Provider VStoike is now Veesp

Establishment: 2011

Data Center

Located in Saint Petersburg, Russia

Network infrastructure: built on the Brocade and Cisco equipment, with a core capacity of 1.6 Tbit/s. The connection to the networks of four uplinks (now including TTK) provides more than 30 points of presence (PoP) around the world.

Services Offered

Virtual Servers

On Cutting-edge hardware Intel Xeon E5 v4 processors, DRR4 RAM modules, enterprise level SSD storage organized to extra-secure RAID10 and KVM virtualization technology.

HTML5 VNC console for easy management the server from any browser

HTTP RESTful API for developing third-party applications

IPv6 support

support for client ISO images

reverse DNS support and unlimited bandwidth

control panels to install operating systems and web apps in one click

Pricing and availability

Prices for VPS services start from $4 for the “Sandbox” plan with one virtual core CPU, 512 MB RAM and 10 GB of disk space on SSD.

Veesp offers a range of VPS plans up to “Compute 32” with eight vCore CPU, 32 GB RAM and 320 GB SSD for $200 monthly.

Dedicated Servers

Parent Company: Fishnet Communications

Establishment: 2004

Number of Customers: 15,000+ clients in Russia and all around the world.

Target Customers: Clients based in Russia, Europe, and The USA

Premium Clients: Apica, The Media Trust, Fashion House Group, Gransy

What for Customers?

Resources not shared with other clients, even if the actual load of the virtual CPU or RAM is low for the client.

The company offers high-performance Virtual servers Compute VPS.

Reliable efficient solutions on modern hardware and technology

Uptime: 99.9%

Latest News

(February 06, 2018) The company reached an agreement with TransTelekom (TTK), a major telecommunications company in Russia to link with a network with 20 Gbit/s bandwidth. It allows improving its connectivity thus providing most stable and reliable connection to Far East countries like China, Japan, and Mongolia. Hence decreasing the round-trip time to Beijing has decreased from 450 to 120 milliseconds, to Shanghai – from 370 to 160 milliseconds, and to Japan – from 300 to 170 milliseconds.