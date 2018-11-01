Latest News And Web Hosting Review Veesp

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Hosting Review Veesp
Hosting Review Veesp
About Company – Hosting Review Veesp
Key Selling Points
- Hosting Provider VStoike is now Veesp
Establishment: 2011
Data Center
- Located in Saint Petersburg, Russia
- Network infrastructure: built on the Brocade and Cisco equipment, with a core capacity of 1.6 Tbit/s. The connection to the networks of four uplinks (now including TTK) provides more than 30 points of presence (PoP) around the world.
Services Offered
Virtual Servers
- On Cutting-edge hardware Intel Xeon E5 v4 processors, DRR4 RAM modules, enterprise level SSD storage organized to extra-secure RAID10 and KVM virtualization technology.
- HTML5 VNC console for easy management the server from any browser
- HTTP RESTful API for developing third-party applications
- IPv6 support
- support for client ISO images
- reverse DNS support and unlimited bandwidth
- control panels to install operating systems and web apps in one click
- Pricing and availability
- Prices for VPS services start from $4 for the “Sandbox” plan with one virtual core CPU, 512 MB RAM and 10 GB of disk space on SSD.
- Veesp offers a range of VPS plans up to “Compute 32” with eight vCore CPU, 32 GB RAM and 320 GB SSD for $200 monthly.
Dedicated Servers
Parent Company: Fishnet Communications
Establishment: 2004
Number of Customers: 15,000+ clients in Russia and all around the world.
Target Customers: Clients based in Russia, Europe, and The USA
Premium Clients: Apica, The Media Trust, Fashion House Group, Gransy
What for Customers?
- Resources not shared with other clients, even if the actual load of the virtual CPU or RAM is low for the client.
- The company offers high-performance Virtual servers Compute VPS.
- Reliable efficient solutions on modern hardware and technology
Uptime: 99.9%
Latest News
- (February 06, 2018) The company reached an agreement with TransTelekom (TTK), a major telecommunications company in Russia to link with a network with 20 Gbit/s bandwidth. It allows improving its connectivity thus providing most stable and reliable connection to Far East countries like China, Japan, and Mongolia. Hence decreasing the round-trip time to Beijing has decreased from 450 to 120 milliseconds, to Shanghai – from 370 to 160 milliseconds, and to Japan – from 300 to 170 milliseconds.