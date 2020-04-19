Desktop environments use user interface toolkits to develop menus, panels, and applications

Desktop Toolkits: GTK and Qt

GTK : Cinnamon, GNOME Shell, Xfce, and Unity

Qt : KDE Plasma, Enlightenment, and LXQt

Themes control the desktop appearance. Theme tool provides a list of currently installed themes, organized into three components: controls, window border, and icons.

Controls -> Covers the window appearance and dialog controls (buttons & slide bars)

Window border -> controls the display of title bards, borders, and window buttons.

Icons specify the display of all icons on the desktop

Color Panel -> To set the background and text color for windows, input boxes, and selected items.

Managing Fonts -> It is easy to manage fonts Using fontconfig method like adding, selecting, resizing, and configuring.

On Large monitors with large widescreen and high resolution like 1900 x 1200, text size becomes small and hard to read. To overcome the issue, the font-size increased using System -> Preferences ->Look & Feel -> Fonts

fc-list – to create a listing of all available fonts

The customize button opens the Theme details window with panels of different theme components. A user can select various elements to create a customized theme, which a user can save by clicking the Save Theme button.

GNOME Themes

GNOME is the default theme. Download additional themes from art.genome.org.

To Change Theme: GNOME Tweaks tool -> Appearance tab and change the themes

The themes, icons and fonts (True Type Fonts TTF and Open Type Fonts OTF) installed are placed in the /home/<user_name>/.themes, /home/<user_name>/.icons and /home/<user_name>/.fonts directories in the user's home directory. To share them with all users, move them to /usr/share/themes, /usr/share/icons and /usr/share/fonts directories, and change ownership to the root user.

# chown -R root:root /us/share/themes/new-theme

KDE Themes

KDE themes placed in the directory

.kde/share/apps/kthememanager

To control and customize themes, open Theme Manager in the KDE control panel under Appearances.

Windows XP, 7, and 10 themes

The B00merang Project provides Windows XP, 7, and 10 themes that support the GTK toolkit and its desktops like Cinnamon, GNOME Shell, Xfce, Unity, and other apps (Plank panel theme and Openbox window manager theme). It gives the same Windows icon themes to have the same look & feel like Windows.

