Hurd, Kelly, Bipartisan Policy Center Release White Paper on Artificial Intelligence in the Workforce

Reps. Will Hurd (R-Texas) and Robin Kelly (D-Ill.), in consultation with the Bipartisan Policy Center today released the first of four white papers about a national artificial intelligence strategy. The congressmen have worked with BPC for almost a year to craft the pillars of a national AI strategy. The first white paper centers around artificial intelligence in the workplace. The findings call on the U.S. to take on a larger role in AI, embracing the coming AI-driven economy and preparing the workforce for this transition.

The report, AI and the Workforce, emphasize the need to reimagine educational curricula from kindergarten through post-college, embrace lifelong learning and mid-career transitions, and close the AI talent gap by preparing skilled workers a multidisciplinary skill set that includes ethics.

Will Hurd said: “AI is the future of the world's economy, and we want to ensure that every American worker has the opportunity to thrive in an AI-driven economy. AI is already having a disruptive role in society, but that doesn't mean it's going to have a negative role in our country's future. If we provide our kids and workers with the tools to work in AI, we will have prepared them for it. It is how we take advantage of technology before it takes advantage of us.”

Robin Kelly said: “Technological evolution has always changed work in our society. Today, artificial intelligence is making some jobs obsolete while creating new opportunities for American workers. Policymakers must get in front of these changes to ensure our workers have the skills to continually outperform our competitors. This white paper puts forward an actionable path to ensure the benefits of AI are shared equally and equitably by all. We cannot allow technology to widen the have-have not divide in our nation.”

BPC President Jason Grumet said: “The economic disruption and dislocation caused by the current pandemic will only accelerate AI's role in our society. Policymakers must ensure that all workers have the opportunity to contribute to and benefit from these technological advances.”

This report is part of a series of artificial intelligence issues that will be released in the coming weeks. In preparing these studies, BPC worked with government officials, industry representatives, civil society advocates, and academics to better understand the range of challenges and opportunities that lie ahead as AI technology comes into widespread use.

The goal of these efforts is to suggest concrete steps for policymakers to advance the responsible development of AI, building on the work done by the Obama and Trump administrations in recent years.

Source: Press Release hurd.house.gov WASHINGTON July 23, 2020