Latest News And Web Hosting Review Serverfreak

Serverfreak Overview

ServerFreak technologies, an award winning Malaysia based hosting provider since 2003. One of the best hosting provider in Malaysia which provides web hosting range from personal blogs to corporate websites and email solutions. Company focuses for catering reasonable hosting solution to clients by which they can get their online presence email online easily and rapidly. Company won`t believe in modernize marketing and using scheming strategy, rather their aim is to cater hosting services for gather more user experience and usability.

ServerFreak is situated in Selangor, Malaysia and has five modern data centers in AIMS, IDC in KualaLumpur, PLT, CX2 -in Cyberjaya and Netmyne in Cyberjaya,Malaysia, Colo4Dallas in Dallas, WebNX in LA, US. These data centers have diesel generators, ISP connection and UPS system. All data centers are protected by fire detection sytem, water detection system and full security.

Reliability and Uptime Report

Company provides round the clock monitoring infrastructure. Company offers 99.9% uptime guarantee. All networks are fully supported by parallel redundant (N+1) which is backed by lower input harmonics UPS. Another add-on of their data centers that they have additional equipment for taking over when any resource failed.

Hosting Plans

Company has two web Hosting: Linux Shared hosting and Linux Reseller hosting. Both plans comprise five and four categories respectively. These plan comes with unlimited email accounts, Softaculous with 340+ script, daily data backup, user friendly control panel, git ready hosting and detailed traffic statistic. Customers can select between cPanel or direct admin control panel.

SSD Microsoft Windows Enterprise Hosting includes three plans Bronze, Silver and Gold. These plan contains 1 domain,unlimited sub-domain and domain Alias, and also includes Microsoft web app gallery, MailEnable email server, Microsoft SQL 2014 Database, ASP.net 4.0/4.5 with AJAX and Silverlight supported, and detailed traffic statistic.

Ecommerce Hosting also comprises four plans: Basic, Silver, Gold and Platinum. Company includes facebook store, mobile store and ecommerce website in e-commerce hosting. This includes multiple shipping, inventory management and can calculate management reports.

WordPress Hosting, clients can create their own WordPress website. This hosting comes with 5 domains, free domain and 1 free WordPress Template.

Dedicated Server splits in four plans: Intel Dual Core, Intel E3-1230v2, Intel E3-1230v2 II and Intel Dual E5-2403. These plan is included monthly data transfer, Linux / Windows, and DirectAdmin/cPanel

Features and Control Panel

ASP.net 2.0 and 4.0 Support!

Microsoft SQL Server 2008 Database

DotnetPanel control panel

52+ Preinstalled script!

Online shopping cart available

Anti-Spam and Antivirus protection comes with every hosting plans

DirectAdmin control panel

cPanel

24 Hour system monitoring and prevention

Support

ServerFreak Liva Chat support. Clients can communicate via MSN or Yahoo messenger. Help desk is also available for submitting a ticket which will be respond in 30 minutes. Help is provided help for 247365 days. Engineered Staff for providing help when any technical obstacle occurs.

Pros

Best web hosting provider for Malaysians

All servers are located in Malaysia for providing efficient services for local clients.

24/7 support is available through email, live chat and telephone.

Powered by LiteSpeed Technoloy

Student web hosting

Cancellation Policy

Clients allow to cancel their services any time before 30 days to completion of first month service period. If they cancel in this condition they will get full refund. After 30 days no refund will be given.

Conclusion

Company is Malaysia based provider which is dealing in personal shared hosting package to VPS and dedicated servers. Company offers excellent security tools and fastest web hosting services. Company would be best option for Malaysia based businesses, there is no need to deal for offshore hosting.