Latest News And Web Hosting Review OnLiveServer

Hosting Review OnLiveServer

About Company – Hosting Review OnLiveServer

Data Center:

  • Hosting Review OnLiveServerIn USA, UK, France & India
  • The ultra-modern 3-tier compliant data centers
  • HVAC systems, robust backup, dual power supplies and recovery mechanisms
  • Latency optimized
  • Large UPS device
  • Freeze environment of the storage area

Services Offered – Hosting Review OnLiveServer

  • Web Hosting
  • VPS Hosting: Available on both platforms Windows and Linux. A plan starts at $29/month. The service comes with SSH/RDP root access, plan up-gradation alternatives, dedicated resources, multi-location services.
    Windows VPS hosting, Israel VPS Hosting, South Africa VPS server hosting
  • Cloud Hosting
  • Dedicated Hosting Solutions: Windows VPS, Application, Database and Game Hosting solutions.

Hosting Features

  • Backups on the daily, weekly or monthly basis
  • DDoS security
  • High-end infrastructures and tools
  • Supports databases like MYSQL, MS SQL
  • Control Panel
  • High-bandwidth to handle multimedia content, data transfer, file hosting, game, and applications.
  • Customized network capacity

Customers – Hosting Review OnLiveServer

Target Customers

  • France, Germany, Japan, Italy, Israel, South Africa, Dubai, India and in more than 30 countries
  • Clients across different sectors like banking, IT, manufacturing, aviation, supply chain and education

What for Customers?

  • Reliable, affordable and cheapest Price personalized hosting solutions
  • Flexible: Clients can choose managed services in the form of add-ons.
  • Rapid set up and deployment
  • High-performance, speedy, and consistent network
  • Hosting Services on top-quality technologies
  • Secure: Protects client data and provide security from hackers. Furthermore, provide stringent regulatory compliance
  • Scalable to support the growing demands of IT industry
  • The company understands the needs and the intricacies of different businesses and organizations. Also, helps to enhance the hosting experience by handling ongoing and future requirements.

Support: 24.7.365 via a dedicated team with quick response time

Uptime: 100%

