Latest News And Web Hosting Review OnLiveServer

Hosting Review OnLiveServer

About Company – Hosting Review OnLiveServer

Data Center:

In USA, UK, France & India The ultra-modern 3-tier compliant data centers

HVAC systems, robust backup, dual power supplies and recovery mechanisms

Latency optimized

Large UPS device

Freeze environment of the storage area

Services Offered – Hosting Review OnLiveServer

Web Hosting

VPS Hosting : Available on both platforms Windows and Linux. A plan starts at $29/month. The service comes with SSH/RDP root access, plan up-gradation alternatives, dedicated resources, multi-location services.

Cloud Hosting

Dedicated Hosting Solutions: Windows VPS, Application, Database and Game Hosting solutions.

Hosting Features

Backups on the daily, weekly or monthly basis

DDoS security

High-end infrastructures and tools

Supports databases like MYSQL, MS SQL

Control Panel

High-bandwidth to handle multimedia content, data transfer, file hosting, game, and applications.

Customized network capacity

Customers – Hosting Review OnLiveServer

Target Customers

France, Germany, Japan, Italy, Israel, South Africa, Dubai, India and in more than 30 countries

Clients across different sectors like banking, IT, manufacturing, aviation, supply chain and education

What for Customers?

Reliable, affordable and cheapest Price personalized hosting solutions

Flexible : Clients can choose managed services in the form of add-ons.

Rapid set up and deployment

High-performance, speedy, and consistent network

Hosting Services on top-quality technologies

Secure : Protects client data and provide security from hackers. Furthermore, provide stringent regulatory compliance

Scalable to support the growing demands of IT industry

to support the growing demands of IT industry The company understands the needs and the intricacies of different businesses and organizations. Also, helps to enhance the hosting experience by handling ongoing and future requirements.

Support: 24.7.365 via a dedicated team with quick response time

Uptime: 100%