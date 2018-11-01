Latest News And Web Hosting Review OnLiveServer

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Hosting Review OnLiveServer
Hosting Review OnLiveServer
About Company – Hosting Review OnLiveServer
Data Center:
- In USA, UK, France & India
- The ultra-modern 3-tier compliant data centers
- HVAC systems, robust backup, dual power supplies and recovery mechanisms
- Latency optimized
- Large UPS device
- Freeze environment of the storage area
Services Offered – Hosting Review OnLiveServer
- Web Hosting
- VPS Hosting: Available on both platforms Windows and Linux. A plan starts at $29/month. The service comes with SSH/RDP root access, plan up-gradation alternatives, dedicated resources, multi-location services.
Windows VPS hosting, Israel VPS Hosting, South Africa VPS server hosting
- Cloud Hosting
- Dedicated Hosting Solutions: Windows VPS, Application, Database and Game Hosting solutions.
Hosting Features
- Backups on the daily, weekly or monthly basis
- DDoS security
- High-end infrastructures and tools
- Supports databases like MYSQL, MS SQL
- Control Panel
- High-bandwidth to handle multimedia content, data transfer, file hosting, game, and applications.
- Customized network capacity
Customers – Hosting Review OnLiveServer
Target Customers
- France, Germany, Japan, Italy, Israel, South Africa, Dubai, India and in more than 30 countries
- Clients across different sectors like banking, IT, manufacturing, aviation, supply chain and education
What for Customers?
- Reliable, affordable and cheapest Price personalized hosting solutions
- Flexible: Clients can choose managed services in the form of add-ons.
- Rapid set up and deployment
- High-performance, speedy, and consistent network
- Hosting Services on top-quality technologies
- Secure: Protects client data and provide security from hackers. Furthermore, provide stringent regulatory compliance
- Scalable to support the growing demands of IT industry
- The company understands the needs and the intricacies of different businesses and organizations. Also, helps to enhance the hosting experience by handling ongoing and future requirements.
Support: 24.7.365 via a dedicated team with quick response time
Uptime: 100%