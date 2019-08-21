Global Cloud Hosting Market

Top Cloud Hosting Providers include HostGator, 1&1, inmotionhosting, GoDaddy, DreamHost, Bluehost, Hostwinds, Liquidweb, A2 Hosting,

Businesses look cloud hosting best for hosting, developing and managing their website. The new approach to using cloud computing for website design and development is now picking up the momentum. The development companies, have staff available at different locations, a central office is currently not required. Designers and Developers are using the tools available on cloud servers and building feature-rich website. Hosting a site on the cloud is secure, scalable, affordable and accessible all-time anywhere.

The open source scripts and tools have simplified website development. Also, the time is taken for development also decreased.

Things to consider before Hosting Website on Cloud

With so many hosting companies offering cloud hosting, it becomes tricky which one to choose.

Costs: Compare the cost-vs-features. Cloud services are bit costly as compared to shared hosting.

Reviews: Find out the reports of the hosting company at Business Hosting Journal, SiteGeek, Review.CPwebhosting and Ananova.

Support Methods: Mostly all companies offer around a clock support. You must find out the support-type, response time and level of support offered.

Use of Hybrid Cloud: Maintains on-premises infrastructure, use the cloud as a redundancy for local servers. It would allow company operation despite any disaster.

Protection from Hackers and cybercriminals: Equipped with latest firewalls, updated with the sophistication of new attacks. The provider company does firewall audits, to keep updating themselves with current challenges. The latest Firewall technologies provide n-depth inspections of packets, examine large payloads, and is fast enough to keep up with the most massive network traffic.