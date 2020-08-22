STEFANIK SENDS LETTER TO OMB SUPPORTING IMPLEMENTATION OF THEIR GUIDANCE FOR REGULATION OF ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE MEMO

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik sent a letter to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) expressing strong support for their draft memorandum on Guidance for Regulation of Artificial Intelligence. The memo sets out policy considerations that should guide regulatory and non-regulatory oversight of AI applications developed and deployed outside the Federal Government. This memo reaffirms the Federal government’s policy to sustain, enhance, and encourage innovation and growth in AI.

Congresswoman Stefanik is one of the leading voices in Congress to support the development of AI to remain competitive in the global technology space. She created the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence and led various AI-related provisions in the FY21 NDAA.

Congresswoman Stefanik said: “I am strongly supportive of the OMB’s draft memorandum on Guidance for Regulation of Artificial Intelligence. The memorandum lays out actionable steps that agencies can take to maintain the United States’ leadership in the AI field. The People’s Republic of China aims to replace our country as the global leader in AI, and this memorandum consists of a plan to ensure that it does not happen. I’m proud of my work in Congress supporting resources for the continued development of AI to ensure our nation has the necessary technology to counter cyber threats.”

Source: Press Release Date: August 21, 2020 stefanik.house.gov Washington, D.C.