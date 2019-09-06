The software company of Anahata offer its services to the smelting industry of aluminium in the Melbourne. The company has just launched its brand new creative range of tailor-made ICT solutions for the Aluminium Smelting industry.

Open source technology with open standards is used to develop cross platform solutions and Anahata gain specialization in the delivery of the cross platform solutions. The company also provides guarantee of reducing the ongoing and upfront license fees with compatibility, stability and security over the lifespan of the application.

The cross-platform software solutions that work flawlessly with Mac applications for Mac are delivering from Anahata. It also includes the Patient Record Management System that is operated on a Pac platform and is integrated with a Mac application Genie. Based on Oracle technology, the Perth software company as a Certified Oracle Partner provides tailor-made software solutions on the Windows platform. These include Oracle Database, My SQL, Java Enterprise Edition, and Java. The customized software solutions are deliver by Anahata as an MYOB developer partner that are easily integrated with MYOB packages like MYOB AccountRight desktop and MYOB AccountRight (cloud).

Anahata’s main aim is to deliver maximum customer satisfaction and to improve the workflow which consists of on-site assessment of the client's premises outlining the current business structure. The company’s continuous integration development also provide the opportunity to their clients or customers to test during the development phase even after meeting all the requirements of the system and allow them to identify and report defects and make request for enhancements. It also includes on-site training of the staff so that new applications can be operated by them by gaining knowledge, through training.

Anahata Technologies Pvt. Ltd. was founded in the year 2010 in Perth, Western Australia by Robert Nagajek and Pablo Rodriguez Pina. It is an Australian privately owned software development company which gain specialisation in the analysis, design, implementation and support of cost-effective, custom built software applications.

The company always desire to deliver an iterative, agile, customer centric software development process where business analysts and developers determine the requirements of the customers and understand the current business processes by working with them in order to design and deliver a software solution which meets the needs of the business and also improve the productivity of the business.

The company’s continuous integration process at the time of development allows their clients to test the application on regular basis as it is being built. At the time of implementation, customer’s staff will receive the training on how to use the new system.

The software which is developed by Anahata, for them their key challenge is the quality of the software, which can be achieved by leveraging agile processes and tools.

The company also offers a 3 month warranty and support period to its customers through unlimited phone or email consultation. It allows their customers to access an online task and issue management system in order to report any defect or log requests for enhancements encountered during the testing or production stages. Among all the software companies, Anahata is the most customer centric company.

There are so many local companies with whom Anahata entered into partnership in order to deliver integrated turnkey solutions including hosting, infrastructure, barcode printing, mobility and RFID scanning amongst other technologies.

The company in order to deliver embedded applications that run on low resources devices such as Intel Atom or ARM processors used cross platform technologies and gain experience in embedded device development. With the help of CAN, USB, Ethernet these embedded devices can connect to external sensors. To encourage or grow customers business on the digital media after a project has been delivered to them, the company works with them and offer services such as search engine optimization, content writing or email marketing.

In May, 2013 the company offered software development and consultancy services to medium and large companies and local Victorian governments and universities based in Victoria.