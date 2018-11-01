Latest News and Hosting Review HostMDS

Hosting Review HostMDS

Company Introduction – Hosting Review HostMDS

Key Selling Points

one-stop shop for Hosting solutions

Data Center

Greater Toronto Area, home to Toronto Internet Exchange (TorIX) with 150+ unique high-speed networks.

Protected and equipped with 24/7 with strict security protocols, on-site security guard, video surveillance, biometric scanners, and more.

Equipped with Enterprise-class servers and multiple Tier-1 BGP providers.

Parent Company: Cirrus Hosting, Canada

Services Offered – Hosting Review HostMDS

SSD Web Hosting And VPS Hosting Plans

web hosting and Colocation services

dedicated server and colocation

Shared Hosting plan starts from $2.99 and VPS plan starts from $9 per month

Other Services Offered

Free SSL and Free Spam Filter

Hosting Features

Unlimited disk space, bandwidth and email accounts

Equipped with cPanel

Free SSL certificate(Let’s Encrypt) and Spam filter powered by SpamExperts.

Target Customers: personal and businesses

What for Customers?

Provides high-performance, reliable and secure hosting solutions

Affordable, cost-effective rich-featured hosting solutions

Support: 24.7.365

Uptime: 99.99%