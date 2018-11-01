Latest News and Hosting Review HostMDS

Hosting Review HostMDS
Company Introduction – Hosting Review HostMDS
Key Selling Points
- one-stop shop for Hosting solutions
Data Center
- Greater Toronto Area, home to Toronto Internet Exchange (TorIX) with 150+ unique high-speed networks.
- Protected and equipped with 24/7 with strict security protocols, on-site security guard, video surveillance, biometric scanners, and more.
- Equipped with Enterprise-class servers and multiple Tier-1 BGP providers.
Parent Company: Cirrus Hosting, Canada
Services Offered – Hosting Review HostMDS
- SSD Web Hosting And VPS Hosting Plans
- web hosting and Colocation services
- dedicated server and colocation
Shared Hosting plan starts from $2.99 and VPS plan starts from $9 per month
Other Services Offered
- Free SSL and Free Spam Filter
Hosting Features
- Unlimited disk space, bandwidth and email accounts
- Equipped with cPanel
- Free SSL certificate(Let’s Encrypt) and Spam filter powered by SpamExperts.
Target Customers: personal and businesses
What for Customers?
- Provides high-performance, reliable and secure hosting solutions
- Affordable, cost-effective rich-featured hosting solutions
Support: 24.7.365
Uptime: 99.99%