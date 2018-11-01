Latest News and Hosting Review HostMDS

Ananova

Hosting Review HostMDS

Company Introduction – Hosting Review HostMDS

Key Selling Points

  • one-stop shop for Hosting solutions

Data Center

  • Greater Toronto Area, home to Toronto Internet Exchange (TorIX) with 150+ unique high-speed networks.
  • Protected and equipped with 24/7 with strict security protocols, on-site security guard, video surveillance, biometric scanners, and more.
  • Equipped with Enterprise-class servers and multiple Tier-1 BGP providers.

Parent Company: Cirrus Hosting, Canada

Services Offered – Hosting Review HostMDS

  • SSD Web Hosting And VPS Hosting Plans
  • web hosting and Colocation services
  • dedicated server and colocation

Shared Hosting plan starts from $2.99 and VPS plan starts from $9 per month

Other Services Offered

  • Free SSL and Free Spam Filter

Hosting Features

  • Unlimited disk space, bandwidth and email accounts
  • Equipped with cPanel
  • Free SSL certificate(Let’s Encrypt) and Spam filter powered by SpamExperts.

Target Customers: personal and businesses

What for Customers?

  • Provides high-performance, reliable and secure hosting solutions
  • Affordable, cost-effective rich-featured hosting solutions

Support: 24.7.365

Uptime: 99.99%

