Linux enables control over the execution of commands, jobs, or programs. A user can interrupt the command, or start it from where it lets off, run in the background for extended jobs, or cancel it.

Job Management Operations

Listing Jobs

$ jobs: Lists all background jobs running in background consisting of job number in the brackets. The jobs are in a state of processing, execution, or stopped. The + sign before the job indicates being processed and – shows next to be executed.

$ ps -a: List all currently running processes including background jobs. The ps command displays the PID (process ID), TTY (Terminal identifier), Time (how long process has taken so far), and name of the Command in process.

$ ps -ef provides a complete listing of running processes

$ ps -ejH indents related processes to make the relationship between processes visually more evident

$ ps -C <Command-name> -o pid=

displays the PID number of a particular command and to kill it

$ kill ‘ps -C <Command-name> -o pid='

The ps command options:

-e select all processes

select all processes -j use the jobs format

use the jobs format -f provide a full format listing

provide a full format listing -H show the process hierarchy (i.e., the “forest format”)

show the process hierarchy (i.e., the “forest format”) -x lift the “must be associated with a tty” restriction

at time date Execute commands at specified time and date. The time can be entered with hours and minutes and qualified as A.M or P.M

Referencing Jobs

% Reference recent job

Reference recent job %jobnum Reference job by the job-number

Reference job by the job-number %string Reference job by an exact matching string

Reference job by an exact matching string $?string? Reference job that contains a unique string

Reference job that contains a unique string %– Reference job before a recent job

Bringing to Background

bg: Place the command into the background from foreground

Till the user command execute in the background, a user can continue executing other Linux commands.

& run the command in the background

Bringing to Foreground

fg %jobnum: bring a command in the foreground from a background or resume an interrupted program

Suspending or Stopping Jobs

^Z Interrupt and stop currently running program which then waits in the background for a resumption

Job Notification

notify %jobnum: Notifies when a job ends

Ending Processes

kill %jobnum or kill %processnum: Cancel and ends a program