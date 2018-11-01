Latest News And Web Hosting Review Urljet

URLjet : Company Overview

URLjet offers great performance web hosting solutions for forum owners globally. Apart from providing support and hosting vBulletin, company hosts other forum platform also. To ensure data is secure and safe, their every account includes automatic backup solutions. They provide best shared, dedicated hosting and virtual private servers. They support customers by giving them innovative hosting solutions and excellent reliability. Additionally, URLjet guarantees 99.9% uptime. Company includes excellent features such as 30-day money back guarantee, automatic backup; all Server is a powerful enterprise class DELL workhorse along with RAID-10. Free domain renewals, Cpanel, Lite speed web servers, unlimited email MySQL databases and more, these are also some qualities of URLjet.

Reliability and Uptime Performance

Datacenters and their infrastructure are secure and reliable. They provide unparalleled and impressive customer support. Website owners can entrust the company with their data. Apart from this, URLJet offers 99.9% uptime guarantees. Their professional hosting solutions are cheap and affordable. Datacenters are monitored 24 hours via close surveillance system and around 24 cameras for digital video recording is available. Their systems are controlled by protocols with proximity keycards and valid picture identification.

Plans and Pricing

URLJet has variety of hosting plans. vBulletin hosting offers shared hosting plans- vB Pro, vB Gold and vB Platinum. These plans include features such as free instant setup, fee migration service, free domain, cPanel, 30 days money back guarantee and much more. Apart from these features, their VPS plan package also include seamless upgrades to VPS to VPS, equal share CPU,2 dedicated IP address, CentOs operating system and more. Fully managed dedicated servers optimized server to run vBulletin faster. It comes with Litespeed Web server, free storage and R1 hourly backup. Company`s plans are reliable, top class with any time support.

Key Features

Company is providing uncomplicated and reliable services for their customers. Whenever client`s forum has out grown shared hosting, support team will inform the client to upgrade options. They support 3rd party scripts as well as provides plugin install, upgrades and more. For small and large forums company host all sizes. In case of failure in providing guaranteed uptime, web host will credit client`s account with that month`s hosting costs. Moreover, URLJet offers 100% money back guarantee in case of account cancellation.

Now coming to their packages, shared hosting account comes with regular backups and database. Every server and account is fully backed up every hour along with backups archived for a year. Customer`s files and data get automatically stored while creating community. Company maintains less than 100 sites per server without hiding server load readouts. Their servers are high quality enterprise class DELL workhouse with RAID-10. It stores data across hard drives instantly and increases forum fetch speed.

Technical Support

Company has introduced various support channels for their customers. These channels include submit support ticket, knowledge base and user guide. Clients will get support via online chat, telephone or email. urljet has very efficient and active support team that available 24/7 for the customers. They resolve client`s issues as quickly as possible.

Pros

Feature-rich hosting at affordable rates, Money back guarantee, provide excellent support channels, they have very reliable infrastructure.

Cancellation and Refund Policy

Request for cancellation must be sent by filling cancellation form in support center. Customer must cancel their account on 15-days prior to their next billing cycle. Moreover, company offers 100% money back guarantee in case of dissatisfaction by the hosting services.

Conclusion

Overall, URLJet is the highly managed forum hosting including fortune 500 companies and sports team. They offer high server speed and bandwidth for larger forums. Their business model is focused on offering fully managed hosting solutions, great services and quick growth in the industry. Company has feature rich hosting plans along with money back guarantee and high uptime.