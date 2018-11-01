Latest News And Web Hosting Review Underhost

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Hosting Review Underhost

Underhost is an employee-owned company founded in 2007 as an email and shell account hosting company. Through their outstanding customer support and 99.9% uptime gives 100% satisfaction to the customers. Their hosting services are affordable along with highest quality internet connectivity. The company uses reliable and fastest servers with dual processing cores from AMD and Intel; bare of minimum of 4GB DDR RAM. Apart from this, clients data is automatically backed up every night and restore files safely. In addition, Underhost uses user-friendly control panel to offer a way to manage their websites. With their reseller accounts, clients get web host manager control panel. Hosting features include 40+ pre-installed scripts, spam assassin, PHP, MySQL, 24/7 customer support and more.

Underhost : Company Overview

UnderHost, mail hosting and a shell account global service provider, founded in 2007, serving over 3500 customers and hosting appx. 10k domains. A team of professionals having more than 15 years of experience in IT, web hosting, and technical expertise are working and continuously improving their efforts in order to render ultimate client satisfaction. It is a stable provider and offering Industry leading technologies to business clients, results in achieving profitability and consistent growth since inception.

Reliability & Performance/ Uptime Report

UnderHost Networks servers are located in World class data centers across the world in USA, Canada, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, UK, Netherlands and Germany. As servers are geographically diversified, it offers prompt response times to customers of Underhost. It has a scalable and reliable infrastructure for offering web hosting solutions to clients, thereby delivers 99.9 percent uptime guarantee, which results in top notch performance to clients.

Premium Bandwidth carriers, good quality hardware are used and top quality web connectivity is ensured, results in ultimate speed and reliability of servers and websites.

Hosting Plans

Offshore Hosting & Reseller Offshore hosting plans offers key features such as Prompt & free Setup, Instant Backups, Fantastico/ Softaculous, 99.9% Uptime Guarantee, 24×7 Customer Support, No Contract. Domain & FTP features are Unlimited Subdomains, Unlimited FTP Accounts, etc. Supported functionality features include Unlimited MySQL Databases, PHP, Perl/CGI, Python, Curl, Crontab, GD and others. Free Website Builder is offered in USA/CA Hosting, USA/CA Reseller hosting. In the latter one, cPanel account, free Sitebuilder, free WHMCS are also offered including the above.

VPS Plans includes Apache, free cPanel Licence, PHP, MySQL, Firewall, FREE Centos 5.x+ cPanel/WHM/Plesk. Addons are Fantastico, RvSkin, WHM Reseller 3.3, WHM Sonic.

Dedicated Servers offers features such as cPanel, Fantastico, SolusVM Control panel, 99% Servers uptime with 24*7 supports.

Features & Control Panel

cPanel/ WHM & Fantastico

14 days Money-back guarantee

Backed by 99.9% uptime guarantee

Spam Assassin, PHP, MySQL

Free remote backup

Free Website Builder

Instant Backups

Backup solutions

Softaculous, free WHMCS

Unlimited Subdomains, Unlimited FTP Accounts

PHP, Perl/CGI, Python, Curl

SolusVM Control Panel

Free WHMCS

Support

Underhost delivers a good 24*7 customer support to their clients. As customer service is necessary to deliver satisfaction to clients, to overcome their issues, to provide them required information, thus it plays an important role. And in this context, Underhost plays a good role. Its dedicated staff tried their level best to offer good response in much less time as possible. A client can reach to the team via option of Submit ticket.

Pros

State-of-art data centres

Uptime guarantee & Money back guarantee

Optimal Customer Support

100% Customer Satisfaction

A good level of stability offered

Industry leading technologies

Quality hosting at competitive prices

Industry leading Control panel

Cons

Support and Setup fees are there.

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

Regarding Cancellation/ Refund policy offered by the company, if client finds services inappropriate or unsatisfactory, client can give a request for account cancellation and ask for a refund within first 14 days of service being issued and company may refund the same, in consideration with the terms & conditions.

It simply indicates customer satisfaction guarantee as money paid by client is safe and secure and a client may avail the same on being unsatisfied within a specified duration.

Conclusion

Underhost is serving the services of Shared hosting, Reseller hosting, VPS hosting, Dedicated hosting packages to clients. With high uptime guarantee, ultimate customer support, money back guarantee, reliability and high performance, Underhost is a good option.