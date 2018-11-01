Latest News and Hosting Review Connectria Hosting

Ananova

Key Selling Points

  • Award winning cloud hosting providers
  • Microsoft Gold Cloud Partner supporting Microsoft customers

Services Offered: Cloud Hosting, Cloud security
TRIA for Microsoft Azure

Establishment: 1996

Executive

President & CEO: Rich Waidmann

Number of Customers: 1,000+ over 30 countries worldwide

Target Customer: Small and Large organizations

Achievements/Awards

  • Founder of the ‘No Jerks Allowed®' movement

What for Customers?

  • Flexible, Robust, Secure, Scalable and affordable web hosting packages.
  • TRIA for Microsoft Azure provides a set of tools and services to speed successful cloud deployments.
  • Performance: 24.7.365 Azure performance monitoring and support called NOCTRIA delivered by Connectria's Network Operations Center (NOC).
  • Secure Monitoring and Compliance – SOCTRIA, delivered by Connectria's Security Operations Center (SOC) and ensures protection of data and applications.
  • Azure Cost Optimization – OPTRIA, offers Azure environment at the lowest cost.
