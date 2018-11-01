Latest News and Hosting Review Connectria Hosting

Key Selling Points
- Award winning cloud hosting providers
- Microsoft Gold Cloud Partner supporting Microsoft customers
Services Offered: Cloud Hosting, Cloud security
TRIA for Microsoft Azure
Establishment: 1996
Executive
President & CEO: Rich Waidmann
Number of Customers: 1,000+ over 30 countries worldwide
Target Customer: Small and Large organizations
Achievements/Awards
- Founder of the ‘No Jerks Allowed®' movement
What for Customers?
- Flexible, Robust, Secure, Scalable and affordable web hosting packages.
- TRIA for Microsoft Azure provides a set of tools and services to speed successful cloud deployments.
- Performance: 24.7.365 Azure performance monitoring and support called NOCTRIA delivered by Connectria's Network Operations Center (NOC).
- Secure Monitoring and Compliance – SOCTRIA, delivered by Connectria's Security Operations Center (SOC) and ensures protection of data and applications.
- Azure Cost Optimization – OPTRIA, offers Azure environment at the lowest cost.