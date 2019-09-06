Web hosting company Go Daddy finds the new and the latest way to run small businesses on their servers. They have found a very simple way to get Word Press running on its servers.

From 17 Jan, 2014 Go Daddy allows the companies to set up their own Word Press-based web sites on their servers. The web sites which can be set up ranges from basic blogs to far more complex web applications. On 16 Jan, 2014, web hosting provider Go Daddy announced regarding this in a press release.

This word press implementation by Go Daddy may prove to be beneficial for the small businesses, especially for those who want to host their web sites because in doing this enablement of thoughtless setup and management of Word Press sites is essential.

Before this, On Go Daddy, the big companies are able to host their web sites with Word Press’ popular content-management system but now small businesses can also avail the advantage of this, as the company is making it easier for them to do that. It is known from the messages post on the board of the Go Daddy that Word Press sites on Go Daddy haven’t always been fast or reliable in the past but now it is offering its service with a promise that it will be run 99.99 percent of the time.

Earlier if any updating is done or the latest version of word press released, then customers of the Go Daddy needs to log in and manually request an update, but now the things are changed the customers need not to worry about updating to the latest version of Word Press, especially for those companies or businesses that sign up for the new service.

Go Daddy said; if companies host Word Press sites on other infrastructure, they can move the sites over by just clicking a button. The company also states the price which starts from $6.30 per month for those customers who signs up for the service for at least one year. As a part of the deal, protection against distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks comes.

In October, 2013 the Media Temple is a web hosting provider emerged as a competitor of Go Daddy. Go Daddy also claims that it will work with more than 12 million customers and manage more than 55 million domains.

This announcement has done just a few days ago, thus timing is also very interesting, as per the statement given by the WP Engine, Word press hosting provider, has taken on $15 million in new funding.

New blogging platforms such as Ghost have been emerging lately, and hosting providers like DigitalOcean have been embracing them, but they’re not known quantities yet. But word press is. Go Daddy has decided to make Word Press implementation a snap. Perhaps Go Daddy should have done it a while ago.