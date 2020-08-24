The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) decreases mail processing time for claims intake. Today, the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) has improved procedures by incorporating an artificial intelligence (AI) solution to reduce the time it takes to process incoming mail from 10 days to just one day.

The software reads the mail document contents and automatically routes it to VA employees working the next step of the claims process, which means faster processing of the information Veterans send to VBA in support of their claims.

VA Secretary Robert Wilkie said: “Moving past manual mail processes to automation emphasizes Veterans. This new capability allows the VA to process Veterans' claims quickly and efficiently.”

On average, VBA receives more than 550,000 pieces of mail per month related to benefits and services. The volume of mail comes from submissions by Veterans, surviving spouses, service agencies, attorneys, and claims agents. This mail is often the starting point to initiate a claim or provide supportive documentation for potential benefits and services they may be eligible for and general inquiries.

About VBA

The Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) provides a variety of benefits and services to Servicemembers, Veterans, and their families. Below are some of our major program offices within VBA.

Compensation Service : Oversees the delivery of disability compensation, a tax-free monetary benefit paid to Veterans with disabilities resulting from a disease or injury incurred or aggravated during active military service.

: Oversees the delivery of disability compensation, a tax-free monetary benefit paid to Veterans with disabilities resulting from a disease or injury incurred or aggravated during active military service. Pension and Fiduciary Service : Provides program oversight that helps wartime Veterans, their families, and survivors with financial challenges by providing supplemental income through Veterans Pension, Death Pension, and Dependency and Indemnity Compensation. Protects the benefits paid to our most vulnerable beneficiaries who, because of disease, injury, or infirmities of advanced age, cannot manage their VA benefits.

: Provides program oversight that helps wartime Veterans, their families, and survivors with financial challenges by providing supplemental income through Veterans Pension, Death Pension, and Dependency and Indemnity Compensation. Protects the benefits paid to our most vulnerable beneficiaries who, because of disease, injury, or infirmities of advanced age, cannot manage their VA benefits. Insurance Service : Maintains life insurance programs that give financial security and peace of mind for Servicemembers, Veterans, and their families.

: Maintains life insurance programs that give financial security and peace of mind for Servicemembers, Veterans, and their families. Education Service : Administers VA's education programs that provide education and training benefits to eligible Active Duty, National Guard, and Reserve Service members, Veterans, and dependents.

: Administers VA's education programs that provide education and training benefits to eligible Active Duty, National Guard, and Reserve Service members, Veterans, and dependents. Loan Guaranty Service : Provides oversight of the VA Guaranteed Home Loan Program that guarantees home loans in varying amounts. Ensures Veteran' rights are protected when purchasing a home under this program. Oversees the administration of specially adapted housing grants for certain severely disabled Servicemembers and Veterans so they can adapt or acquire suitable housing.

: Provides oversight of the VA Guaranteed Home Loan Program that guarantees home loans in varying amounts. Ensures Veteran' rights are protected when purchasing a home under this program. Oversees the administration of specially adapted housing grants for certain severely disabled Servicemembers and Veterans so they can adapt or acquire suitable housing. Office of Transition and Economic Development : The Partners within and outside of VA and with numerous federal agencies to advance the economic empowerment and independence of service members, Veterans, and their families through increased access to VA benefits, programs, and services that support a seamless transition from military service to civilian life.

: The Partners within and outside of VA and with numerous federal agencies to advance the economic empowerment and independence of service members, Veterans, and their families through increased access to VA benefits, programs, and services that support a seamless transition from military service to civilian life. Veteran Readiness & Employment (VR&E) Service : Assists Service members and Veterans with service-connected disabilities to prepare for, obtain, and maintain suitable employment; start their own business; or receive independent-living services. Oversees their education and provides career counseling to help guide career paths and ensure the most effective VA benefits.

: Assists Service members and Veterans with service-connected disabilities to prepare for, obtain, and maintain suitable employment; start their own business; or receive independent-living services. Oversees their education and provides career counseling to help guide career paths and ensure the most effective VA benefits. Office of Field Operations : Provides operational oversight to the district offices and 56 regional offices within the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Philippines. OFO also facilitates outreach and public contact services across the administration and ensures quality and training for VBA employees who engage with Service members, Veterans, and their families through client services such as the National Call Center.

: Provides operational oversight to the district offices and 56 regional offices within the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Philippines. OFO also facilitates outreach and public contact services across the administration and ensures quality and training for VBA employees who engage with Service members, Veterans, and their families through client services such as the National Call Center. Appeals Management Center : It's responsible for implementing the Veterans Appeals Improvement and Modernization Act of 2017. Thus, modernizes the current claims and appeals process, includes three review options for disagreements with decisions, requires improved notification of VA decisions, provides earlier claim resolution, and ensure you receive the earliest effective date possible.

Source: Press Release benefits.va.gov Date: August 13, 2020 Washington