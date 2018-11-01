Latest News And Web Hosting Review Pusathosting

Pusathosting offers domain registration, VPS server, email hosting and online store since 2008. They`re ready to serve team provide outstanding customer support via email, chat or phone and resolve customers issues instantly. Company also have 8 server hosting, and VPS server manages multiple web servers. They help their customers in migration free of cost and also get free DNS service management. Transfer hosting without any downtime. Team will also help to clean malware when hosting data previously infected with the virus. On top of this, their hosting features include user-friendly control panel, softaculous auto installer that installs Joomla, WordPress, OpenCart in just single click, varnish cache can increase the speed of the website loading, free SSL, 30-day money back guarantee and more.

PusatHosting: Company Overview

Pusat Hosting, ranked 18th in the list of top 25 web hosting companies of Indonesia, also a cost effective domain registration provider, offers services of E-Mail hosting, Web hosting, Business hosting, Custom Domains, Script website, Software licenses and some more services which is a need of the online business of clients.

It was started in 2008 based at Surabaya West and in complete mode of working from 2010 to till date. Their principal is “Quality, Stability and Availability Data”.

Reliability & Performance/Uptime Report

99.9% Server Uptime Guarantee is offered by Pusat hosting to keep the sites in a running position for 24*7*365. Servers of company are stable and online for round the clock as monitored all day and night. It ensures the clients that their websites are always up, fast loading of web pages takes place which results in high and fair performance.

For ensuring security and reliability to a large extent, company offers optimal protection to data or info of clients by providing a backup for the same. Servers offered are also free of spam, free malware observed by monitoring Google secure browsing.

Hosting Plans

Web hosting packages offered key features like unlimited email accounts, unlimited databases, unlimited sub-domains, Unmetered bandwidth, DNS management, Webmail, FTP, Softaculous auto installer, PHP 5.4 / 5.5, Data Backup, 30 days money back guarantee etc.

E-Mail Hosting offers features Spam Assassin, Autoresponders, Mailing Lists, POP3 / IMAP / SMTP, Forwarders, Filters etc.

VPS Hosting offers Direct Admin Control Panel and Unlimited Domains.

SVN Hosting package offers features like Unlimited Repository, Web SVN, Unlimited Users, File Manager / Apache and PHP, 2 Duplicate Data Backup, Cron jobs.

Features & Control Panel

30 Days Money Back Guarantee

99.9% Server Uptime Guarantee

Customer Support Response in just 16 sec

Softaculous Auto Installer

PHP 5.4 / 5.5

Data Backup

Unlimited databases, unlimited sub-domains

Webmail, FTP

SSL & DNS management

POP3 / IMAP / SMTP, Forwarders

Spam Assassin, Autoresponders

Support

A good and fast response to clients request or complaints is must as response time decides the level of satisfaction of clients. So, keeping this in mind, company offers prompt response to clients request in just 16 seconds. This is obviously a very less span of time and definitely it doesn`t make client wait for so long. As support is required at any level and at any time, so considering the need of clients, customer service is offered in a prompt manner.

Pros

Indonesia’s 18th top web hosting provider

Domains registered at cheap prices

30 days money back guarantee

Support Response in just 16 Seconds

Stable servers online for 24*7*365

Data Backup

Cheap Web hosting packages

Guarantee for Life time offered

E-Mails are more stable & easy to manage

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

A company offers a guarantee to clients on every hosting package if they are not satisfied with the services. In this situation, a client can file a request for a refund. It is to be noted here that request for refund must be given in the duration of 30 days and company may refund 100% amount.

But if web hosting package is purchased with a free domain then refund will be made after deducting the domain registration cost.

A Cancellation policy of company states that a client is permitted to cancel their hosting package any time when they wish and if same is canceled by them before contract gets over, rest of the funds according to the time for which it is used will be refunded.

Conclusion

At the last, PusatHosting which is an exp. web hosting provider, offers cheap web hosting, E-Mail hosting, VPS Hosting packages to clients with relevant features. With cancel any time warranty, 30 days full money back guarantee, support response in only 16 sec and other useful features, contributes and makes this as a good and efficient hosting provider.