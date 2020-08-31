U.S. Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO), a member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation applauded the announcement of the National Science Foundation (NSF) $20 million investment to establish the NSF Artificial Intelligence (AI) Institute for Student-AI Teaming at the University of Colorado Boulder. Colorado is one of only six states selected to lead the new NSF Artificial Intelligence Institutes.

Senator Gardner’s Advancing Artificial Intelligence Research Act, S. 3891, would provide Congressional authorization for a national network of artificial intelligence institutes, including this new institute at the University of Colorado Boulder.

Senator Cory Gardner said: “I’m excited to see this new funding awarded to the University of Colorado Boulder to establish a new Artificial Intelligence Institute, which will keep Colorado at the forefront of AI research. Artificial intelligence has the potential to change the world for the better and increase the quality of life for people everywhere. The United States must continue to lead artificial intelligence efforts, and I will continue working to support our nation’s scientific research and development enterprise in Colorado and across the country.”

During his time in the U.S. Senate, Gardner has helped increase NSF funding by approximately 13 percent. Gardner has a longstanding history of promoting additional investments in research and development and has also introduced two major bills on artificial intelligence: the Artificial Intelligence in Government Act, which passed the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, and the Advancing Artificial Intelligence Research Act, which recently passed the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation.

About Cory Gardner

He is a member of the U.S. Senate serving Colorado, sits on the Energy & Natural Resources Committee, the Foreign Relations Committee, the Commerce, Science, & Transportation Committee, and is the Chairman of the Subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific, and International Cybersecurity Policy.

Source: Press Releases Date: August 26, 2020 gardner.senate.gov