Latest News And Web Hosting Review MonsterMegs

MonsterMegs: Company Overview

MonsterMegs, a US based hosting provider is offering reliable hosting plans for individuals and companies for a long time. Their server locations are fully-managed and MonsterMegs have been considered as best due to their reliability. Right from commencement in 2010, MonsterMegs has been advancing with hosting in multiple locations across the world.

Monster Megs Plans

SSD web hosting comprises of three plans: Professional, Business and Corporate. Professional plan consists 10,000 MB pure SSD disk space, 250 GB premium bandwidth, unlimited domains and free domain name whereas Corporate plan consists of 50,000 MB pure SSD disk space, 750 GB premium bandwidth, unlimited domains and free domain name. All plans consist of the following features: 30 day money back guarantee, unlimited forwarders, 99.9% server uptime guarantee, unlimited auto responders, spam protection, clustered failover DNS, SSH Access, AvailableCloudLinux / CageFS, Ruby On Rails, Softaculous, Zend Guard Loader, unlimited parked domains, ionCube PHP Loader, unlimited MySQL databases, Awstats & webalizer, unlimited FTP accounts and unlimited e-mail.

Reseller provides the user with 25,000 MB SSD Disk Space, 250 GB Bandwidth, 25 Accounts WHMCS License (add-on) in R-Basic plan and 100,000 MB SSD Disk Space, 1,000 GB Bandwidth, Unlimited Accounts and free WHMCS License is available with R-Premium plan.

Features and Control Panel

Redundant utility power feeds with incoming voltage conditioning.

Multiple redundant uninterruptible power supply (UPS) units

Securely locking cabinets and 24x7x365 trained guard on-site in bullet-resistant monitoring room.

Cisco-certified technical support on duty at all times.

2 Hour Response Time and Guaranteed Spam Protection.

MonsterMegs Support

Personalized support at reasonable prices is offered in MonsterMegs. They provide one month complete money back guarantee in case of unsatisfactory service. A 2-hour support response is guaranteed along with 99.9% uptime. Pro-rated credit is offered if customer’s site is not available 99.9%.

Pros

Free domain name with every plan is provided.

2-Hour guaranteed reply from support.

99.9% uptime guarantee and personalized support.

Managed daily backups for data security.

Customers have the option of payment shield in the form of Bitcoin.

Cons

Limited hard drive and bandwidth limit.

No Plesk plans are offered.

For a high-traffic website with huge amounts of space requirements, the client may want to see some other options.

Monster Megs Cancellation Policy

A 30 day money back guarantee is offered with full refund in case customer is not satisfied. The cancellation request should be filed with MonsterMegs Customer Portal within 72 hours of invoice due date.

Conclusion

MonsterMegs optimistic about its future as it has formed its base on unrelenting customer support. Their aim is to offer affordable hosting and serving their customers by continuously innovating technology. A free domain name with any plan and the rush of discounts is guaranteed to make their customers satiated.

MonsterMegs Discounts

The company is giving out special discounts for its current and new customers. A one-time 40% discount on first invoice is given on any Web Hosting, Enterprise Hosting, or Reseller Hosting packages with the coupon code: 2015-40%. Another 20% off lifetime discount on Web Hosting, Enterprise Hosting, or Reseller Hosting packages with the use the coupon code: 2015-20%R. Free one year domain registration is offered on shared or reseller hosting plan. Switching to MonsterMegs provides the new customer with $ 10 transfer credit.