Latest News and Web Hosting Review Pagely

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Web Hosting Review Pagely
Hosting Review Pagely
About Pagely – Hosting Review Pagely
Key Selling Points
Establishment: 2009
Co-founders: Joshua Strebel & Sally
Headquarters: Phoenix, AZ
Partners
- Amazon Web Services: Leverages as IaaS provider
- New Relic, digital intelligence startup provides analytics software as part of a new solution
Services Offered:
WordPress managed-hosting solution
What for Customers?
- Provides innovation, speed, scalability, and security of WordPress
Premium Customers:
- Iconic brand NGINX: Powers more than 400 million websites around the world, including major brands such as American Express, Starbucks, Bank of America, Buzzfeed, and Comcast.
- Disney and Warner Bros
- Virgin Atlantic, Visa, the City of Boston, and Unicef
Target Customers
- Individuals, Media, business, and Enterprise
- Primarily focuses on the B2B market space
Support: 24.7.365. It fosters every customer/coworker relationship both personally and professionally.
Latest News
- (September 14, 2017) The company deploys CloudLinux’s Kernelcare to improve security and reduces downtime. For all customers, this, reboot-less technology implemented, as part of their PressARMOR™ security offering.