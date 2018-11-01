Latest News and Web Hosting Review Pagely

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Web Hosting Review Pagely

Hosting Review Pagely

About Pagely – Hosting Review Pagely

Key Selling Points

Establishment: 2009

Co-founders: Joshua Strebel & Sally

Headquarters: Phoenix, AZ

Partners

Amazon Web Services: Leverages as IaaS provider

New Relic, digital intelligence startup provides analytics software as part of a new solution

Services Offered:

WordPress managed-hosting solution

What for Customers?

Provides innovation, speed, scalability, and security of WordPress

Premium Customers:

Iconic brand NGINX : Powers more than 400 million websites around the world, including major brands such as American Express, Starbucks, Bank of America, Buzzfeed, and Comcast.

: Powers more than 400 million websites around the world, including major brands such as American Express, Starbucks, Bank of America, Buzzfeed, and Comcast. Disney and Warner Bros

Virgin Atlantic, Visa, the City of Boston, and Unicef

Target Customers

Individuals, Media, business, and Enterprise

Primarily focuses on the B2B market space

Support: 24.7.365. It fosters every customer/coworker relationship both personally and professionally.

Latest News

(September 14, 2017) The company deploys CloudLinux’s Kernelcare to improve security and reduces downtime. For all customers, this, reboot-less technology implemented, as part of their PressARMOR™ security offering.