Latest News And Review Cloudbric Security

Review Cloudbric Security
Key Selling Points
- Award Winning Cloud-based web security service
- Partners with Hosting providers to strengthen and power their security solutions.
Services Offered
- Filter malicious website traffic with Penta Security Systems’ cloud-based WAF (Web Application Firewall) service patented Logic Analysis. WAF comprised of 26 preset rules to intelligently recognize thwart cyber threats.
- Smooth and easy web security, SSL
Executive
VP of Product & Technology: TJ Jung
Achievements/Awards
SC Magazine Awards honored Cloudbric as the best SME security solution for providing small to mid-size businesses with a reliable website protection service.
Latest News
- (September 22, 2017) Announced partnership with eSecureData to Extend WAF Service to Web Hosting Providers. It would bring its WAF capabilities to Vancouver and surrounding cities.
eSecureData – Canadian IDC channel and leading web hosting and infrastructure company.