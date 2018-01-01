Latest News And Review Cloudbric Security

Review Cloudbric Security

Key Selling Points

Award Winning Cloud-based web security service

Partners with Hosting providers to strengthen and power their security solutions.

Services Offered

Filter malicious website traffic with Penta Security Systems’ cloud-based WAF (Web Application Firewall) service patented Logic Analysis. WAF comprised of 26 preset rules to intelligently recognize thwart cyber threats.

Smooth and easy web security, SSL

Executive

VP of Product & Technology: TJ Jung

Achievements/Awards

SC Magazine Awards honored Cloudbric as the best SME security solution for providing small to mid-size businesses with a reliable website protection service.

Latest News

(September 22, 2017) Announced partnership with eSecureData to Extend WAF Service to Web Hosting Providers. It would bring its WAF capabilities to Vancouver and surrounding cities.

eSecureData – Canadian IDC channel and leading web hosting and infrastructure company.