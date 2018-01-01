Ananova

Latest News And Review Cloudbric Security

Review Cloudbric Security

Key Selling Points

  • Award Winning Cloud-based web security service
  • Partners with Hosting providers to strengthen and power their security solutions.

Services Offered

  • Filter malicious website traffic with Penta Security Systems’ cloud-based WAF (Web Application Firewall) service patented Logic Analysis. WAF comprised of 26 preset rules to intelligently recognize thwart cyber threats.
  • Smooth and easy web security, SSL

Executive

VP of Product & Technology: TJ Jung

Achievements/Awards
SC Magazine Awards honored Cloudbric as the best SME security solution for providing small to mid-size businesses with a reliable website protection service.

Latest News

  • (September 22, 2017) Announced partnership with eSecureData to Extend WAF Service to Web Hosting Providers. It would bring its WAF capabilities to Vancouver and surrounding cities.
    eSecureData – Canadian IDC channel and leading web hosting and infrastructure company.

 

