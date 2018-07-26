Latest News And Web Hosting Review ServerComplete

About Company – Hosting Review ServerComplete

Establishment: 2008

Headquarters: Jacksonville, Florida

Data Center: Jacksonville

Executives

President : Daniel Stephens

Partners

SmarterTools Inc.: It provides free Enterprise-grade SmarterTools software to company's customers on Windows services

Services Offered

Windows-based Dedicated or Virtual servers

SmarterMail mail server

A cost-effective Microsoft Exchange alternative bringing enterprise-level functionality to businesses, ISPs, and Web hosting environments.

SmarterTrack help desk

An all-in-one customer service and support platform for tracking, managing, and reporting on customer communications.

SmarterStats Web log analytics and SEO software

It allows businesses to manage website statistics and SEO efforts in a single application. Furthermore providing the tools needed to make informed decisions and run an online store at maximum efficiency.

Customers – Hosting Review ServerComplete

What for Customers?

Varying services to offer better value

Latest News – Hosting Review ServerComplete

(July 26, 2018) Inks Partnership with SmarterTools