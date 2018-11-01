Latest News And Web Hosting Review Properhost

Properhost is a popular Magento hosting experts, focus on Magento hosting and other critical applications, since 2004. Their datacenters located in UK and US. The company has a well-experienced support team available 24/7 for accurate and immediate response to the customers. Apart from this, the company fully optimized server environment specifically for Magento as their hosting platform built with SSD and high-end servers. Moreover, company’s servers are fully PCI complaint which is mandatory. Their support team helps to transfer customer’s website for a free and optimized environment for a hassle-free transition. Properhost provides an extra layer of security and VOS/ dedicated server resources. On top of this, their data centers provide high uptime with full redundancy Cisco environment.

Properhost Overview

Properhost is a popular hosting provider, founded in 2005. Since then, it is growing continuously in industry. Their main focus is to provide Magento hosting and other applications. Apart from this, they offer number of web hosting services such as Reseller hosting, Dedicated server hosting, shared hosting and Web hosting. This is the most trustworthy web host over the years. It includes features like reliability, speed, catering customer`s needs and comprehensive response by support team. Company provides rock solid services along with cutting edge technology and great customer support.

Reliability and Uptime Performance

Webhost makes sure about their hosting speeds are excellent in order to provide faster and reliable services. On top of that, they keep their servers up and running all the time. Their Innovative CloudLinux Lightweight Virtual Environment technology delivers safe and secure environment for websites. On the other hand, their datacenters are industry leading and offers uptime in fully redundant Cisco environment. For speed and high uptime, they optimized Tier-1 backbones and dark fiber ring connections.

Company offers hosting solutions which are scalable and varying demands of the clients. They employ Lite speed servers that are coupled with fast hosting speeds and powerful. Through this, company performs outstanding. Their technical team is very responsive and proficient. Hence, no down time while sites are running. If customers are unhappy with the services provided, they can ask for full money back from the company.

Plans and Pricing

Webhost has introduced excellent variety of affordable plan packages. `Magento hosting plan` is great in performance and speed. This package includes Mini plan, perfect for beginners. Basic plan, for best option for small and medium sized businesses. Professional plan, for faster page load professional is the best. Enterprise plan, only this plan has unlimited domains. These all packages packed with common features such as RAID storage, CPU core, RAM and Domains.

`Dedicated Magento Hosting` offers maximum speed, security and flexibility. It includes Mage-DS1, Mage-DS2, Mage-DS3 and Mage-DS4 plan. Starter plan DS1 is low budget plan. Apart from common features these plans include free cpanel and WHM.

`Cloud server hosting` comes with features such as Pure SSD storage, dynamic scaling and automatic failover. It offers unmatched flexibility and uptime.

Features and Control Panel

Company has three plans that customers can choose from. That is starter, Premium and corporate hosting plans. Their all plans are feature rich and reliable. Support team monitors CPU, process usage and RAM; they quickly identify traffic load issues. Company also supports various programming language. Through Lite speed servers, users get amazing network speed along with powerful dedicated servers. They employ use of SATA hard drives in servers while offering dedicated hosting.

Company offers user friendly control panel which creates new mailboxes, databases, edit files and more. Through cPanel tool users can easily check how much disk space is occupied by emails, files and databases. Potential performance issues and check on monitor server resources usage. It maintains track of monthly bandwidth usage. Moreover, customers can download raw access logs from their own control panel.

Technical Support

Properhost has introduced support channels for their clients. So if customer is facing any technical issue, they can ask for support anytime. Knowledgebase is available so customers can search their common questions and find answers. For existing customers, support ticket is available for technical support and queries. Clients can ask for help via email, live chat or through telephone.

For comprehensive response and instant resolutions, company has highly skilled support team. They are available 24/7 for the clients.

Pros

Very cost-effective and affordable hosting provider. Various channels for technical support. Flexible hosting solutions with high uptime.

Cancellation and Refund policy

If clients want to cancel their accounts within 30 days of account activation then customers are eligible for refunds. Refunds are excluding set up fees and domain name. For cancellations, written request should be submitted to support team.

Conclusion:

Overall, Properhost has great reputation in the web industry. Their offers are affordable and outstanding. For any issues, they have terrific technical and customer care support. Their primary goal is to satisfy customers at any cost, otherwise they give full refund. They use only high quality components for maximum reliability, speed and performance.