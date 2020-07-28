Scam Alert: The Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) warns businesses about a Fake Web Hosting Billing Invoice scam that has hit Connecticut.

The invoices claim to be from “Web Host Agents,” and ask for payment to host the recipient’s website to remain active and not taken down. DCP received their first complaint about this scam this week and has learned dozens of complaints with regulatory agencies in other states.

Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull said: “Unfortunately, scammers try to take advantage of business owners who are simply trying to assist their customers and communities better and pay their bills promptly. Think twice before paying an unfamiliar invoice. If you have doubts that an invoice is legitimate, don’t provide payment or personal information.”

If you receive a document that appears to be a billing invoice from an organization or business you are unfamiliar with, always read the fine print. At the end of the message, it states that “you are under no obligation to pay the amounts stated here within.” However, because the fake invoice first lists an “amount due” and provides a due date, it can deceive businesses into falsely believing they are required to make this payment.

Here’s how to recognize the signs of a fake invoice scam:

The invoice comes from an unfamiliar organization or business.

The email language pressures to act quickly or face the consequences. In this case, the invoice claims that failure to renew web hosting by the due date can result in “web outages” and a “loss of your online identity,” and warns that this can make it difficult for customers to reach you the web.

The amount of money you are being asked to pay is atypical for the product or service listed on the invoice. A balance of $180 to host a website for a year is unusually high without details about additional services included in the cost.

If you believe you’ve fallen victim to a scam, please file a complaint with DCP by emailing dcp.complaints@ct.gov.

Source: Press Release Date: August 02, 2019 Lora Rae Anderson lorarae.anderson@ct.gov (860) 713-6019 (office) (860) 247-8711 (cell)