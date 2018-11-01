The .GR for Greece Domains

Launched in 1989

Administration: By GR-Hostmaster, a department of the Institute of Computer Science of the Foundation for Research and Technology.

Registration process supervised by the Hellenic Telecommunications and Post Commission (EETT).

Registration requirements

Open for registration for individuals and organizations from around the world.

Domain characters: It contains from 3 to 60 characters and should begin and end with a letter/number. It includes letters (i.e., a-z, A-Z), numbers (i.e., 0-9) and dashes (-) or a combination of these. Also, should not contain a dash in the third and fourth positions.

Domain Privacy: N/A

Time Period: 2 years