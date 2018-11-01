The .GR for Greece Domains

Launched in 1989
Administration: By GR-Hostmaster, a department of the Institute of Computer Science of the Foundation for Research and Technology.
Registration process supervised by the Hellenic Telecommunications and Post Commission (EETT).
Registration requirements
- Open for registration for individuals and organizations from around the world.
Domain characters: It contains from 3 to 60 characters and should begin and end with a letter/number. It includes letters (i.e., a-z, A-Z), numbers (i.e., 0-9) and dashes (-) or a combination of these. Also, should not contain a dash in the third and fourth positions.
Domain Privacy: N/A
Time Period: 2 years