The .GR for Greece Domains

Launched in 1989

Administration: By GR-Hostmaster, a department of the Institute of Computer Science of the Foundation for Research and Technology.
Registration process supervised by the Hellenic Telecommunications and Post Commission (EETT).

Registration requirements

  • Open for registration for individuals and organizations from around the world.

Domain characters: It contains from 3 to 60 characters and should begin and end with a letter/number. It includes letters (i.e., a-z, A-Z), numbers (i.e., 0-9) and dashes (-) or a combination of these. Also, should not contain a dash in the third and fourth positions.

Domain Privacy: N/A

Time Period: 2 years

