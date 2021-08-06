Human Services Secretary: The GIANT Company Joins SNAP Online Grocery Ordering Pilot

Harrisburg, PA – The Department of Human Services (DHS) today announced that The GIANT Company has joined the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Online Purchasing Pilot. This program allows SNAP recipients to purchase groceries for pickup or delivery online through GIANT Direct and MARTIN’S Direct, mitigating the need for them to leave their homes and be in public during the public health crisis. The GIANT Company is the sixth retailer in Pennsylvania to be approved for the pilot, which lets SNAP recipients purchase groceries online using SNAP funds through participating retailers approved by the USDA.

“Though we are beginning to emerge from the public health crisis, COVID-19 still remains a danger to many, especially because many SNAP recipients are older and may have chronic health conditions. The online purchasing pilot has helped thousands of Pennsylvanians safely shop for fresh groceries and pantry staples since its launch, and we are grateful that The GIANT Company has joined this pilot,” said Acting DHS Secretary Meg Snead. “I highly encourage other retailers to reach out to the USDA and learn what they need to do to participate in this helpful program.”

“Making sure the communities we serve have access to nutritious food is at the core of who The GIANT Company is and central to our purpose of connecting families for a better future,” said Matt Simon, vice president of brand experience, The GIANT Company. “Now, customers who participate in SNAP can enjoy the convenience of online shopping, while still receiving the same low prices and maximizing their SNAP benefits for the food they need to share a healthy meal with their family.”

Only eligible food items normally paid for by SNAP can be purchased from participating retailers online with SNAP benefits. Delivery fees, driver tips, and other associated charges may not be paid for with SNAP benefits. This initiative does not include the ability to transact cash assistance benefits using the EBT card, and individuals will need to use another method of payment, such as a pre-paid debit card, to cover non-allowable fees.

The GIANT Company joins five other approved retailers: ALDI, Amazon, The Fresh Grocer, Shoprite, and Walmart, and since the program’s launch, these retailers saw more than $190 million in online SNAP purchases by Pennsylvanians since the pilot launched in the commonwealth in June 2020.

Retailers that are interested in participating in this program must contact the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) and review the requirements. Retailers that do not wish to join the pilot program can still offer delivery or pick-up flexibility options for SNAP recipients by using mobile EBT processing equipment that would allow customers to pay with SNAP when groceries are delivered or picked up. Farmer's markets may be able to receive this processing equipment at no cost through a grant opportunity provided by DHS.

Applications for SNAP and other public assistance programs can be submitted online at http://www.compass.state.pa.us. On-site County Assistance Office (CAO) services are also available if clients cannot access online services or need assistance that cannot be accessed through the COMPASS website, the myCOMPASS PA mobile app, or by calling the Customer Service Centers at 215-560-7226 for Philadelphia clients 1-877-395-8930 for clients in all other counties.

