Latest News And Web Hosting Review Seohost

SEO has become most accredited and established SEO web hosting companies, offering best hosting solutions to the companies and webmasters. They have the lowest priced SEO host in the industry and hosting package fit for every business. Their hosting is easy to use, offers 99.99% uptime guarantee, 30 days money back guarantee, over 1000 c Class IP ranges, blazing fast load time, free account migrations and more. The company offers 24/7 technical support via email, chat or helpdesk. Their support team analyzes each issue independently and take proactive steps to ensure problem never arises again.

Seohost.com: Company Overview

Seohost.com part of HostGator, since 2002. After that, company started providing particular SEO hosting services. It is one of the Leading providers of SEO hosting globally. To enhance marketing efforts of webmasters, they configure search engine optimization solutions. Clients can get advantage from customized versions of control panel/ WHM which allows domain to use various classes C IP addresses on servers. Their package prices are cheap and the only provider of Reseller SEO hosting. Effective and proficient in house knowledgebase is available 24 hours. Company has the most reliable and fastest network available. Network’s redundant and uses OSPF. They use advance equipment for optimal routing performance.

Reliability and Uptime

Company`s hardware, environment condition and network systems are tested and monitored continuously. They maintain entire performance of network. Through this, clients get an extremely secure and protected environment. Their all hosting services incorporate geographic IP diversity, class C, B and A IP diversity along with high quality infrastructure. Moreover, their service level agreement ensures reliable network and security.

Their all hosting packages have 99.99% uptime guarantee. Few minutes downtime may affect customer business a lot. That’s why, company gives guarantee of highest uptime.

Plans and Pricing

SEO hosting packages are affordable and reliable. First of all, Shared IP hosting plans provide highest quality of hosting with quick load time cheap price. Each package includes disk space, bandwidth and industry leading control panel. Dedicated IP hosting packages comes with bandwidth, disk space as well as cPanel.

Virtual Private servers are reliable and offer full root access. Their VPS plans include RAM, disk space, bandwidth and free control panel to manage website.

Dedicated SEO servers come with full flexibility and enterprise class hardware. Through this, customers get unmatched performance and quality assurance. It includes features such as C class IPs, full root access, RAM, Disk space and bandwidth.

Key Features

SEO hosting offers services such as VPS and dedicated servers, Shared and dedicated IP solutions. Clients can choose shared IP hosting an access one WHM account for total control on their domains. On the other hand, dedicated IP hosting provides access to their websites. Company offers industry leading control panel to manage websites. Customers can control and install applications like WordPress in just a click and view analytics with the help of control panel.

They deliver reliable and fast servers for websites. SEO experts monitor strategies and provide effective SEO recommendations. Specially designed tools give faster load time. Customers can migrate their account along with their data for free. Company also provides multiple hosting locations in the US. They also include common features such as no hidden fees, simple cancellation process, 24 hour support and no forced contract. SEO host offers cheap prices with quality service. They are equipped and capable to meet customer`s all hosting demands.

Technical Support

Company has highly qualified and minimum five years of experienced engineers. They hire only dedicated and proficient technicians for the customers. For this, webhost has introduced variety of channels such as email, live chat and telephone support. Team is available 24/7 to assist customers and fix their hosting issues instantly.

Pros

Company offers quality solutions at affordable rate. Provides benefit of Control panel/WHM along with unlimited domain names on C class IPs.

Cons

Although, company has competitive pricing but safety of websites is concern if they have to share multiple IP addresses.

Cancellation and Refund Policy

In case of any dissatisfaction by the services, customers can ask for refund within 30 days after account activation.

Conclusive Remarks

Overall, SEO hosting provides Search engine optimization hosting services that suit needs of all internet marketers. Their advanced hosting packages, users can beat their competition. For affordable hosting, websites or other business customers need multiple C classes which are available with this hosting. This is very feature rich host and offers 24/7 customer support