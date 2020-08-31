Orange County Economic Development welcomes Trinity Senior Village, and a new family-owned and operated Assisted Living and Memory Care community under construction near Lake of the Woods in Locust Grove, Virginia. Trinity Senior Village is projected to open in September 2020.

James P. Crozier, Chairman of the Board of Supervisors, noted, “Trinity is a welcome addition to the Germanna Wilderness Area of Orange County, providing a senior living option that was not previously available in eastern Orange County. For residents that want to transition from independent living, this will allow then to keep their friends and family close while staying connected to a familiar environment.”

The Assisted Living and Memory Care communities will each have fifteen (15) private suites and four (4) shared suites for a total of twenty-three (23) residents in each community. The communities are designed to provide a residential feel with the ability to provide care that is person-centered while offering state-of-the-art technologies to keep residents safe and engaged.

Residents can utilize a state of the art monitoring and call system, Care Predict, that features Tempo®. This light-weight wristband provides keyless entry into personal suites and community access. The wristband also provides two-way communication with staff at the push of a button, and real-time location technology to ensure a resident is assisted promptly. Care Predict uses artificial intelligence to learn residents' daily movements and habits and sends alerts about any variations in patterns, indicating a potential change in well-being.

Residents can stay connected with friends and family through. It's Never 2 Late (iN2L), an interactive computer system providing activities, games, therapy, music, virtual travel, and spiritual support. The system is customizable to an individual's specific likes and needs and provides email and video chat services.

Denice Caswell, Director of Sales and Marketing, remarked, “Trinity Senior Village is very excited to have the opportunity to support the Orange County senior community and their families. Trinity Senior Village is currently accepting reservations, and the first twelve (12) residents to place a deposit and move into the community become members of the

Trinity Senior Village Founders Club

Trinity Senior Village's mission is “To enrich the lives of the seniors they will care for every day by providing a safe, supportive home with integrity, compassion, and dignity.”

Source: Press Release Rose Deal, Project Manager (540) 672-1238 Orange County, VA