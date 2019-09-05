EO/IR Technology Companies 2014

On the basis of the competitive landscape analysis, in the future, it is predicted that the global market for military electro-optical infrared (EO/IR) technology is going to expand as established and emerging military nations seek to integrate advanced electronic systems into new and existing platforms. The top companies in the military EO/IR technology market will get the new opportunity and also seek to capitalise on new applications for their systems.

This report is consider as unique because it is prepared with leading industry experts and full transcripts from the exclusive interviews with Cascadian Optronics GmbH, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd and Leidos. The research methodology includes data collection from primary and secondary sources and thus presents informed analysis. Balance is formed between qualitative analysis and extensive quantitative data and it is presented by the report. The report also contains:

Each company is analysed on the basis of the SWOT analysis and on the basis of overall market outlook.

For the military EO/IR technology market outlook, Social, technological, economic and political (STEP) analysis has been done.

Here present you Top 20 Military Electro-Optical Infrared (EO/IR) Technology Companies for the year, 2014. The companies given below including the largest prime defence contractors as well as military technology specialists:

Airbus Group

BAE Systems PLC

Elbit Systems Ltd

Excelitas Technologies

Exelis Inc

Finmeccanica SpA

FLIR Systems Inc

General Dynamics Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd

L-3 Communications Holdings

Leidos

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd

Raytheon Company

Rockwell Collins Inc

Textron Inc

Thales Group

Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC

United Technologies Corporation

Research and development (R&D) strategy

Technological issues and constraints.

Shifting demand and operational dynamics

Competition from new product types

Increasing industry consolidation.

Advances in product quality

Fiscal policy

Defence budgets

Procurement priorities

Technological innovations

New applications for existing systems