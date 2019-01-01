Live Chat Software Web based

- LIVECHAT- This offers Help Desk Software & Live Chat for business. It joins more than 14,000 companies from more than 140 countries and offers an amazing customer support.
- LIVEHELP- This is flexible & easy live chat software for website. In a single click, visitors visiting or browsing sites can have a chat with supporting representatives in real time.
- NABD- This is an Online platform for live chat between clients and customer care representatives for prompt, effective & satisfactory service.
- HIPCHAT- It permits chat privately & in a group with sharing of files & interactions.
- SMARTSUPP- It enables recording of visitors with live chat for free. It offers a free package having unlimited supporting representatives. It increases conversions till 500%, thereby improves the loyalty of clients.
- FRESHDESK- Live Chat solutions offered by Freshdesk assist in engaging website users proactively and to chat with them in real-time. These chats can be converted to tickets and can be transferred to other representatives in the team of customer care to assist those clients.
- USERLIKE LIVE CHAT – It offers Live chat for websites & mobile. It is able to work on any device, so it offers customer support everywhere, whether the client is browsing from their desktop, tablet, smartphone.
- FOCALSCOPE- Web-based live chat is offered with private & group mail management & mail threading.
- PURE CHAT- It assist in increasing the sales and generating more leads. It allows to add live chat and software to track the visitors visiting the site to engage better prospects.
- TIDIO CHAT- A mobile-friendly solution to contact the clients. Features it offers comprises a multilingual support, offline messaging & customized interface.
- CONTACTGATE – It is considered as one place to interact with customers for the entire business.
- CHATWEE SOCIAL CHAT WIDGET- It facilitates interaction between online communities members in real time.
- SNAPENGAGE – This live chat solution pulls data from social media sites & CRM systems to offer a complete view of customers.
- PROVIDE SUPPORT LIVE CHAT – It provides a solution to monitor the website, and Live help chat for online clients support. HELPCRUNCH – It is a platform where clients communicate with each other for web businesses & mobile with features like CRM, lead management & increased engagement.
- LIVEHELPNOW SUITE – It is a software dedicated to customer service with help desk features such as email/ ticket, live chat, call back and knowledge base.
- SUBIZ – An online live chat tool convert website into a real store with the effect of human touch.
- TAGOVA LIVE CHAT SOFTWARE- Web-based live chat software having features like file sharing, call recording, screen sharing, video call and analytics.
- HAPPY FOX – A Helpdesk ticketing software assists clients to remove the clutter and manage queries of customer service in a simple way from several channels.
- 1CLICK CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT SOFTWARE – A live chat solution offers Video+Voice+Text chat options and co-browsing to engage the live visitors.
- CONVERSITY – It adds the Live chat to mobile apps so as to increase the client's engagement.
- DRIFT – It is an app dedicated to communication which drives prompt customers acquisition with live chat and increases retention with this app messaging.
- LIVECALL – This software permits to communicate via voice with people, who are currently browsing the website.
- TOCTOC – It offers Web app & live video chat for business. It improves the customer support & campaigns for web marketing.