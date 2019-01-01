Ananova

Live Chat Software Web based

  1. LIVECHAT- This offers Help Desk Software & Live Chat for business. It joins more than 14,000 companies from more than 140 countries and offers an amazing customer support.
  2. LIVEHELP- This is flexible & easy live chat software for website. In a single click, visitors visiting or browsing sites can have a chat with supporting representatives in real time.
  3. NABD- This is an Online platform for live chat between clients and customer care representatives for prompt, effective & satisfactory service.
  4. HIPCHAT- It permits chat privately & in a group with sharing of files & interactions.
  5. SMARTSUPP- It enables recording of visitors with live chat for free. It offers a free package having unlimited supporting representatives. It increases conversions till 500%, thereby improves the loyalty of clients.
  6. FRESHDESK- Live Chat solutions offered by Freshdesk assist in engaging website users proactively and to chat with them in real-time. These chats can be converted to tickets and can be transferred to other representatives in the team of customer care to assist those clients.
  7. USERLIKE LIVE CHAT – It offers Live chat for websites & mobile. It is able to work on any device, so it offers customer support everywhere, whether the client is browsing from their desktop, tablet, smartphone.
  8. FOCALSCOPE- Web-based live chat is offered with private & group mail management & mail threading.
  9. PURE CHAT- It assist in increasing the sales and generating more leads. It allows to add live chat and software to track the visitors visiting the site to engage better prospects.
  10. TIDIO CHAT- A mobile-friendly solution to contact the clients. Features it offers comprises a multilingual support, offline messaging & customized interface.
  11. CONTACTGATE – It is considered as one place to interact with customers for the entire business.
  12. CHATWEE SOCIAL CHAT WIDGET- It facilitates interaction between online communities members in real time.
  13. SNAPENGAGE – This live chat solution pulls data from social media sites & CRM systems to offer a complete view of customers.
  14. PROVIDE SUPPORT LIVE CHAT – It provides a solution to monitor the website, and Live help chat for online clients support. HELPCRUNCH – It is a platform where clients communicate with each other for web businesses & mobile with features like CRM, lead management & increased engagement.
  15. LIVEHELPNOW SUITE – It is a software dedicated to customer service with help desk features such as email/ ticket, live chat, call back and knowledge base.
  16. SUBIZ – An online live chat tool convert website into a real store with the effect of human touch.
  17. TAGOVA LIVE CHAT SOFTWARE- Web-based live chat software having features like file sharing, call recording, screen sharing, video call and analytics.
  18. HAPPY FOX – A Helpdesk ticketing software assists clients to remove the clutter and manage queries of customer service in a simple way from several channels.
  19. 1CLICK CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT SOFTWARE – A live chat solution offers Video+Voice+Text chat options and co-browsing to engage the live visitors.
  20. CONVERSITY – It adds the Live chat to mobile apps so as to increase the client's engagement.
  21. DRIFT – It is an app dedicated to communication which drives prompt customers acquisition with live chat and increases retention with this app messaging.
  22. LIVECALL – This software permits to communicate via voice with people, who are currently browsing the website.
  23. TOCTOC – It offers Web app & live video chat for business. It improves the customer support & campaigns for web marketing.
