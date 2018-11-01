Latest News And Web Hosting Review ITxDesign

ITX Design Overview

From being a small business entity, ITX Design has grown to be one of the best providers of a wide range of hosting solutions. For around fourteen years ITX Design has mastered itself in website hosting and providing 24/7/365 technical assistance to its customers.

Along with this, ITX Design has successfully acquisitioned a large number of web hosting companies like: OS Hosting, Ehost2, Dial Your Web, Resell Your Web, Great Hosting, Ameri Servers, The Host Group, Web HSP, A1 Web Server, Hosting Direct and Total Hosting.

Though, ITX Design specializes in dedicated servers and shared web hosting, they provide additional hosting options like: E-Commerce Hosting: Magento Hosting, Miva Merchant Hosting, OpenCart Hosting, osCommerce Hosting, PrestaShop Hosting, WooCommerce Hosting and Zen Cart Hosting. In Forum Hosting the company offers: phpBB Hosting, Invision Hosting, vBulletin Hosting, MyBB Hosting, BBPress Hosting, Advanced Electron Hosting and Simple Machines Hosting. The section of CMS & Blog Hosting includes WordPress Hosting, Joomla Hosting, Drupal Hosting, Serendipity Hosting, Open Blog Hosting, RVSiteBuilder and WordPress Tutorials. Video Hosting comprises of FFmpeg Hosting, ClipBucket Hosting, VidiScript Hosting, CumulusClips Hosting, VideoDB Hosting and Prismotube Express Hosting.

ITX Design team strives to attain innovative techniques and technologies for best tools and features in industry for a long term success.

ITX Design Plans

ITX Design provides three options for VPS hosting: VPS Lite, VPS Basic and VPS Premium. VPS Lite comes with 50GB Disk Space, 500GB Bandwidth, 1GB RAM whereas VPS Basic and VPS Premium comes with 100GB Disk Space, 1500GB Bandwidth, 2GB RAM and 250GB Disk Space, 2000GB Bandwidth and 3GB RAM respectively. Additional features include: managed service, private DNS, SSH sub domains, parked domains, control panel, e-mail accounts, mailing lists, email forwarding, autoresponders, webmail shopping cart, anonymous FTP, FrontPage, PHP, mySQL password protect, folders file manager and site statistics.

Dedicated hosting comprises of four plans: Webmaster, Professional, Enterprise and Monster. Webmaster comes with CORE2 E7400 – 2.8GHz Servers, 2 Cores, 8GB RAM, 2 × 500 GB Processor and 5,000 GB Disk Traffic.

Reseller hosting is provided with three plans: Copper, Silver, Gold and Diamond. Copper plan supplies 25GB Disk Space with 500GB Bandwidth whereas Diamond comes with 300GB Disk Space and 2000GB Bandwidth.

ITX Design: Features and Control Panel

Unlimited Domains

Unlimited Disk Space

Unlimited Transfer

Domain Whois Privacy

GoMobi

SSL Certificates

Merchant Accounts

PCI Compliant Hosting

Virtual Receptionist

ITX Design Support

ITX Design offers customer support in various ways for the convenience of the customers. Online knowledgebase and help desk provide essential solutions to many queries. An expert hosting team screens servers at all times to ensure uptime. 24/7 Technical Support is provided via telephone and live chat.

Pros

Extremely reliable servers make them one of the best providers for fast dedicated servers. Since ITX Design is a mid-sized host, their real focus is on providing technical support.

Cons

Based on some reviews, a few customers have experienced billing and collections issues.

Cancellation Policy

Each account is automatically renewed for an additional term unless cancelled. For cancellation, the user needs to fill the online cancellation form 48 hours before the next due date to avoid account renewal. Cancellation process involves no fees but no refund is provided if cancellation is done after billing.

Conclusion

ITX Design believes that the right hosting partner can make a lot of difference in business. This Company not only provides its customers with reliable hosting solutions but assists clients as business partners without taking into consideration the size of the enterprise or the type of package chosen. ITX Design professional team assists its’ clients in every step.