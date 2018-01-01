Curb Illegal Child pornography sites

Britain-based charity Internet Watch Foundation (IWF) formed in 1996 focuses on removing child sexual abuse images. It passes information to Interpol, which liaises with host countries to have content removed and comply with the local regulations.

(November 06, 2017) Recently news published in THE STRAITS TIMES regarding the rise in child pornography sites hosted in Singapore. The web pages contain disturbing images of child sexual abuse, photographs and videos depicting sadism, penetrative sexual activity or such activity with an animal.

The experts fear the possibility of developing pedophilia if perpetrators not arrested.

