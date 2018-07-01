Vast Stream Of Big Data In Social Media Sharing

Social Media Sharing

You can find your friends, knowns and relatives always available on various social media platforms. The Internet enabled android mobiles to have apps of these social media channels installed, which keep them always online. The people also check them regularly to know, what others have shared, how many likes their post received.

Most like to become an influencer, where they have searchable public profiles. Therefore, its a topic of debate that people by themselves distort and skew the distinction between private, professional and social life.

More Networking Less Social

The electronic social media platforms are so intimate that it has become an integral part of life. Therefore blamed for making life busiest, thus consuming most of their social time. The people are getting time to share text, pictures, and other rich multimedia, but have no time to visit other people. The luxury has enabled people to share their life or know about others without movement. The servers of social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+, YouTube, Tumblr, Snapchat, Skype, and others almost filled with these vast streams of big data.

Companies Interest: Big Data In Social Media Sharing

The people are using the sharing the data free, and then a question arises why these companies allow it and invest millions of dollars. The companies monitor and analyze this big data to understand communication patterns and get gist out of it. The marketing team of various companies have intense attraction and need towards this data. As if they themselves try to collect, structure and analyze, it would be very costly for them. Furthermore using this data, they can run effective marketing campaigns to get stunning results.

The data help the companies to understand the future priorities and where to invest resources. These want to be innovative, relevant and competitive that help them to accelerate getting a critical edge in the market and hence blaze their future.

Social Media Vs Other Platforms

For businesses, social media platforms is a resource to meet people online. They understand that people are now addicted to them. The fast growth of these media platforms has faded many other platforms such as forums, question, and answers, product reviews, and many article websites.

The people have taken social media more appealing, encouraging and easier to embrace messages. Hence, most businesses grab and analyze the significant data available on social media to make business decisions and strategic moves, instead of just relying on intuition and experience.

Decision Making

The processing of large big unstructured data is a big challenge. But, big data tools and applications have enabled companies to target the core needs of customers better. They collect customers data and develop personas, understand behavior, purchasing pattern, favorites, background, needs, and demands. And then accordingly develop rich and informative personalized content for their marketing campaigns. The companies accordingly offer discounts, coupons to engage people in bargain deals.

The artificial intelligence, technology, and data science have enabled businesses to predict one's interest, preferred product, and even electoral decision.

Migration towards big data tools and applications

The traditional tools and database capacity is limited to handle complex and advanced functions applied to process large datasets. Most of the companies have shown attention and has already adopted big data tools to gain market insights and frame market strategies. It's a time to evaluate the current system, before its too late and disappear from the market.

Challenges in Processing Big Data In Social Media

GDPR Law on processing data: A user consent is a must before processing his or her data for a specific purpose when most of the big data on social media are almost personal.

The companies need to understand the guidelines on transparency and accountability under regulation. On social media, personal data available which could reveal racial or ethnic origin, education, religious or philosophical beliefs, political opinions, genetic and bio-metric data, data related to health, sex or sexual orientation. The European Data Protection Board provided coherent guidance at the European Union level on the proportionate and lawful processing of publicly accessible social media personal data.