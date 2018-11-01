Latest News And Web Hosting Review 100TB

100tb.com: Company overview

100TB is a feature rich and reliable cloud server or dedicated hosting company that offers powerful or comprehensive hosting solutions. All hosting packages are available and best for any sized business. In UK and US there Offices are located. This provider is a perfect choice for resellers and is remain up all the times. The company comes with a range of great hosting features such as friendly interface, money back guarantee, email support, compensation options choice between Windows or Linux based servers and lots of other features. Also, a company has spent on quality servers that give excellent performance and high uptime. Around the clock, support is available via phone, chat or email.

100tb.com is a company that offers hosting services. The hosting company was founded in 2008 as 100tb.com and is part of the UK2 Group of hosting companies.100tb hosting company operates from 3 data centers located in New York City, London and another in Salt Lake City. The company offers a range of services from dedicated server hosting to VPS hosting and bare metal servers along with private cloud hosting.

Performance / Reliability and Uptime report

This hosting company uses Super Micro servers, Kingston memory and Intel® Xeon CPUs in their data centers which ensures the quality, speed and performance of their hosting services. They also use Toshiba SATA hard drives along with SAS HDDs and Samsung SSDs, which further improve the performance and reliability of their hosting. 100tb.com offers clients a guaranteed network uptime of up to 99.99%, which ensures clients websites are online 24/7.

Hosting plans

Bare metal servers from this company operate in 5 plans: S1-15 plan, S2-15plan, S3-15 hosting plan, S10-15hosting plan and S15-15 hosting plan.

The Virtual server hosting services from this company operates in 5 hosting plans: V1-15 hosting plan, V2-15 hosting plan, V3-15 hosting plan, V4-15 hosting plan, V5-15 hosting plan and the V5-15 hosting plan.

Private cloud hosting from the company however is not divided into hosting plans.

Their hosting services support a number of Operating Systems: Windows, Fedora, Debian, XenServer, Ubuntu, Scientific Linux, CentOS, VMWare ESXi, OpenSUSE, FreeBSD, and Proxmox VE.

Features and Control Panel

Some of the features that the company’s hosting services come with are, ability to sync multiple computers, free cloud back-up, mobile access, encrypted and secures, file versioning, 24/7 customer support, Super Micro servers. Other features are Intel Xeon CPUs, Samsung SSDs and support for multiple operating systems, arbor peak flow, 24/7 customer and technical support, 100% network uptime, DDoS protection among others. Other features included are: Enterprise grade hardware firewalls, SSL certificates, automated server deployment, 2-factor authentication, physical data center security layers, biometric data center security layers, automated network configuration along with many others.

Pros

100tb hosting company offers their clients feature-rich hosting services.

The company offers guaranteed network uptime of up to 100% to clients thus ensuring their websites are online 24/7.

The company offers a variety of hosting services from which their clients can choose.

Cons

The 100tb hosting company does not offer clients discount coupons.

The company does not offer clients a 30-day money back guarantee.

Cancellation / Refund Policy

100tb hosting company does not offer their clients a money back guarantee. Clients can therefore not get a refund in case they decide to stop hosting with the company.

Support

The customer and technical support teams from the company can be reached 24/7/365 to cater to their clients’ needs. The customer care team from the company is made up of experienced and friendly staff and can be reached via phone, e-mail and live chat. Clients can also get migration assistance and support from the knowledgebase portal.

Conclusion

100tb hosting company offers excellent performance and hosting speed. They use enterprise class hardware and powerful servers in their data centers to ensure optimum performance and speed. The infrastructure in their data centers is state of the art ensuring that they deliver only the best quality in hosting services to their clients.