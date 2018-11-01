Latest News And Web Hosting Review Bargainhost.co.uk

Bargain host offers cheapest hosting solutions in UK. They achieved this objective fully and developed large database including many repeat customers. For providing outstanding hosting services, company has received several awards. Customer`s hosting accounts are hosted on Ultra modern HP servers. As company may offer low rate but they provide quality services along with 24 hour anytime support. Their hosting solutions are for every type of users, organizations and businesses. Customers can upgrade and downgrade their plans anytime through control panel. Company also offers domain name registrations.

Bargainhost: Company Overview

Bargain host offers cheapest hosting solutions in UK. They achieved this objective fully and developed large database including many repeat customers. For providing outstanding hosting services, company has received several awards. Customer`s hosting accounts are hosted on Ultra modern HP servers. As company may offer low rate but they provide quality services along with 24 hour anytime support. Their hosting solutions are for every type of users, organizations and businesses. Customers can upgrade and downgrade their plans anytime through control panel. Company also offers domain name registrations.

Reliability and Uptime

Company`s datacenters are created in such a way that they can bear any form of risk or intrusion. European data centers are under motion sensors, armored doors and latest fire detection and surveillance cameras. Every activity is under observation 24 hour that ensures security of data as well as continuity of services. Technicians present in datacenters every time. Company uses green cooling energy saver and eco rooms.

Bargain host`s main focus on 100% website availability for all users. But while site is running it gives 99.9% uptime which is also a great. Technicians monitor websites all the time for the customers.

Plans and Pricing

Company`s Cloud Linux plans develop secure and stable hosting environment with tenant isolation. With the help of cloud Linux no single account can consume compromise server performance and shared resources. With this hosting package get free website builder, domain name, 1 click installs and 30 days money back.

Cloud Linux package have three plan- Budget, advanced and premium plan. All three plans include 1GB, 10 GB and 20GB of web space, unlimited bandwidth and websites.

SSD cloud servers include 512 MB server, 1GB server, 2GB server and 4GB server. These servers come with features such as 512MB, 1GB, 2GB and 4GB RAM. 1 core CPU with 512 MB and 1 GB server, 2 Core CPU with 2GB and 4GB server. SSD disk and data transfer is also included with SSD cloud servers.

Core Features

Company is providing reliable cloud Linux hosting services for individual or business websites. This includes budget, advanced and premium packages along with plenty of features without hidden charges. Their dedicated server solutions offer cheap hosting prices to their customers in the European countries and the UK. They use top quality components and also used for remote desktop, game server, WordPress, control panel and LAMP. Apart from this, other products and services include domain transfer, registration and affiliate program.

Moreover, SpamAssassin is one of the successful spam filters where all mails identified as spam will be sent into folder named SPAM. Customers can share web space to develop new websites with web user, email address, FTP account and unique URL. This can be done through add-on or park domains. Customer can view stats of recent visitors to the site graphically via Webalizer or Logaholic. Number of open source content management system such as Drupal, Joomla or WordPress can quickly install. Company also offers advanced hosting features including Virus scanner, images, error pages, cron jobs, MIME types and manages apache handlers. Technical Support

For small or big technical issues, customers are free and rely on company`s user friendly team and experts. Support is available 24/7 via email, ticket system, live chat and knowledge base.

Pros

High quality of services for low monthly fees, award winning support.

Cancellation and Refund Policy

If customer is not satisfied with hosting solution for any reason, company will refund their hosting fees within 30 days.

Conclusive Remark

Overall, Bargain host is providing cheapest hosting services in the UK. Hosting solutions include packages for web hosting and dedicated servers including variety of features such as free domain names. Company has everything in one place for small business need along with rock solid technical support.