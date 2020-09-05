India has climbed four spots and has been ranked 48th by the World Intellectual Property Organization in the Global Innovation Index 2020 rankings. During the COVID -19 pandemic, it comes as uplifting news for India and its robust R & D Ecosystem testament. India was at the 52nd position in 2019 and was ranked 81st in the year 2015. It is a remarkable achievement to be in a league of highly innovative developed nations worldwide. The WIPO had also accepted India as one of the leading innovation achievers of 2019 in the central and southern Asian region. It has shown a consistent improvement in its innovation ranking for the last five years.

The consistent improvement in the global innovation index rankings is owing to the immense knowledge capital, the vibrant startup ecosystem, and the amazing work done by the public & private research organizations. The scientific ministries like the Department of Science and Technology, the Department of Biotechnology, and the Department of Space have played a pivotal role in enriching the national innovation Ecosystem.

The NITI Aayog has been working tirelessly to ensure optimization of national efforts in this direction by bringing policy led innovation in different areas such as EVs, biotechnology, Nanotechnology, Space, alternative energy sources, etc. The India Innovation Index, which was released last year by the NITI Aayog, has been widely accepted as the major step in the direction of decentralization of innovation across India's states. A constant thrust in monitoring and evaluating India's position in global rankings has been provided by the NITI Aayog, including the global innovation index.

India must aim high and double its efforts in improving its ranking in the global innovation index. The call for Aatma Nirbhar Bharat by the Hon'ble Prime Minister could only be realized if India punches above its weight class and competes with global superpowers to develop scientific interventions. It is time that India brings a paradigm shift and aims to be in the top 25 countries in the next global innovation index rankings.

Source: Press Release Release ID: 1650886 PIB Delhi Ministry of Commerce & Industry Date: September 02, 2020