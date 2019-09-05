In today’s news, you will going to know the mantra of success, how a simple working man can built a technology marketing company having value in crores. This success mantra is going to tell you by Mr. Manish Godha who had built a Rs.6 Crore technology marketing company.

Earlier Mr. Manish Godha worked in the ICICI Bank on the post of systems security executive, but for the diversification less scope is left by the structured organization. So, he decided to start his own practise and built a Rs.6 Crore technology marketing company named as Advaiya Solutions.

He has done C.A. Chartered Accountancy course in the year 1998 from Udaipur, then he worked with an engineering company in Mumbai for 1 year. Next he did a Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) course and joined ICICI Bank in Bangalore. But within 2 years, he moved back to Udaipur so that he can continue with his CA practice.

When he has started his CA practise, he face tough time of around 3 years as his clients are not regular and also in less quantity. In 2004, he met some clients who are having work with the software related to the project management. After meeting with them and going through their work, Godha realised that this is the work, which he always wanted to do. This Project management software is very helpful for the companies as it allows them to track, check and compare the progress of their various projects. This software is already popular as a big business in established markets in the U.S., but now it is finding its feet in India also. Thus, in June 2005, he has started his organization named as Advaiya Solutions with the seed capital of only Rs.1 lakh. He has gathered the amount of capital from his own savings and from some of his friends and family members. Before starting , Mr.Godha wanted to sell their products to individual clients and companies and for this he wants to be in touch with Microsoft, so he had taken the support from his colleagues, brother and other friends. In the first year of the beginning of organization, his company worked only with Microsoft, which helped it break even.

In his working, when a solution-based approach is adopted by the software major and they are not focusing on products, then his organization faced the big break. In 2006, he wanted to increase the no. of products to sell and thus he increased the no. of products to increase its sales or business and also searching for a partner to market its technology. Within 1 year, it tied up with Advaiya, and this deal helped the company based at Udaipur to generate a revenue of Rs 60 lakh. Microsoft has contributed a lot, it generate 90 percent to its revenue, so the company has decided to continued to work mainly with Microsoft.

In every year, Advaiya was showing its full growth at over 100% , but when the recession enters into the market, global slowdown hit companies like Microsoft, then the former was also impacted. The company is expecting a revenue of Rs. 10 Crore in 2011 but it generate a revenue of Rs 5 Crore only which was much less than their expectation. So, in January 2010 Advaiya, who is having their set up office in Udaipur's IT Park, started looking at other companies to help market their technology. The company also get the support because it is based in Udaipur, not in a metro city and their operational cost and attrition rate is also very low, though the salary structure is not different of as a company based at metro city like Mumba, as Godha said.

The clients which is company having right now includes Google, VMware, Citrix, AT&T, Polycom, QuePort, Annai Systems, UBM, among others. The company wants to expand itself not only in India but also in the Middle East. Last year, Advaiya reported a revenue of about Rs 6 crore, and in the next fiscal year, the company expects to generate Rs 10-11 crore.