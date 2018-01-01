Latest News And Web Hosting Review DediPath

Hosting Review DediPath
About Company – Hosting Review DediPath
Executive
- CTO: Ernie Quick
Partners
- Ezeelogin, a SaaS, secure SSH Jump server solution and centralized Linux server management software provider. A server solution essential for securing internal servers in operations and growth. It provides Multi-factor authentication, SSH key management, SSH session recording, SSH user access control, IAM, and parallel shell. Furthermore meets security compliance like PCI DSS, HIPPA, ISO 27001 and more.
Services Offered
Infrastructure as a service (IaaS): Dedicated Server, Virtual Private Server, Hybrid Server, Colocation and Managed Services
Target Customers: In essential markets in the United States including Los Angeles, New York City Metro, and Las Vegas.
What for Customers?
- Provides affordable, secure and scalable hosting environment
- Best services at a highly competitive price
Uptime: 100%