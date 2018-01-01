Latest News And Web Hosting Review DediPath

Hosting Review DediPath

About Company – Hosting Review DediPath

Executive

CTO : Ernie Quick

Partners

Ezeelogin, a SaaS, secure SSH Jump server solution and centralized Linux server management software provider. A server solution essential for securing internal servers in operations and growth. It provides Multi-factor authentication, SSH key management, SSH session recording, SSH user access control, IAM, and parallel shell. Furthermore meets security compliance like PCI DSS, HIPPA, ISO 27001 and more.

Services Offered

Infrastructure as a service (IaaS): Dedicated Server, Virtual Private Server, Hybrid Server, Colocation and Managed Services

Target Customers: In essential markets in the United States including Los Angeles, New York City Metro, and Las Vegas.

What for Customers?

Provides affordable, secure and scalable hosting environment

Best services at a highly competitive price

Uptime: 100%