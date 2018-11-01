Latest News And Web Hosting Review Whogohost

Hosting Review Whogohost

Whogohost is a leading web solution company. Currently, it has included in top three web hosting companies in Nigeria. Since its inception, company has been offering seamless approach and quality assistance to their customers. Whogohost has 15000 + active domains and 7000 hosting accounts. With this provider get hosting for Joomla and WordPress hosting along with hosting switching and data migration. Moreover, Company provides SSL certificates at affordable rates, Sitelock scanner and code guard backup for extra security and protection of data. Apart from this, their hosting services include shared, reseller, cloud, and virtual hosting. Whogohost has well-experienced team which resolves customer`s issues within few minutes and available 24/7 via phone, mail, and live chat.

USP

The Nigeria’s leading web hosting provider

Largest .NG registrar

Establishment: 2006

Founder: Opeyemi Awoyemi

Parent Company: Whogohost Limited

Executive

CEO: Toba Obaniyi

Services Offered – Hosting Review Whogohost

web hosting

design service

Number of Customers: 50,000+

What for Customers?

Builds cost-effective websites and provides inexpensive web hosting services.

Uptime Guarantee: 99.9%

Reliability and Performance

With uptime of 99.9% guarantee, Whogohost.com is a reliable web hosting solution provider & is one of the top most company in Nigeria. Server uptime, on the other hand, depends on various factors, activity by customers, traffic to other sites, hardware failure, hard-drive failure and file corruption, etc. It is also a well performer because of support it renders to its customers through various means. It also helps to protect customers website from site lock, malware attacks, provides inter-switch solutions, WHMCS License, security through SSL Certificates, etc. which makes it an automatic choice over others.

Hosting plans

Various hosting options are available with Whogohost.com. These are domain hosting, shared hosting, reseller hosting, virtual server, with hosting services Whogohost.com also renders services like Google apps for business, website design, site builder & reseller package. These extra services offered, made it quite preferred over other web hosting services in Nigeria.

Features and Control Panel

Whogohost renders many features to its customers through its data centre. It is an accredit Google Apps reseller, .NG registrar, cloud flare certified partner as well as an interswitch partner for payment integration solutions. Leading .NG domain registrar and is one of the top .NG domain registrars due to its top services. It is a second level and third level .NG domains register firm.

Support

It furnishes support to its every customer through phone, calls, chats, emails and support tickets that means through every possible way. It won an award for customer-centric support.

It offers 24-hour support during weekdays and developing towards 24/7 customer support.

Pros

After buying a web hosting service, support from the hosting company matters a lot. Whogohost.com resolves it in a manner that is very effective & made Whogohost.com to stand in a queue of best service providers.

Cons

Its services are best but limited to Nigeria & nearby areas. As well as policy of refund is not clear which make it difficult to choose?

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

It is not mentioned on its website but if a person is really interested in buying Whogohost.com services than he can contact their supporting team to know & verify their refund policy.

Conclusion

Whogohost.com is a company who focus more on its support after selling its services. This quality makes Whogohost.com stands apart from other web hosting companies. It is a web hosting provider with reliable & trustworthy services to Nigerian as well as nearby people. Hosting services like shared hosting, reseller hosting, hosting transfer, virtual server, Google apps for business & various domain services like domain registration, domain transfer, etc. & many more such services are available with Whogohost.com

Acquisitions:

iHost Africa

TheExpertHost founded by Dennis Isong in May 2008

Latest News

(April 05, 2018) TakeItOnline Campaign officially launched in March 2018, promotes Nigerian SMEs to take businesses to the next level by having a website designed, built and hosted in the digital-driven world of commerce.

The company offered 50% discount on web design and 20% on site-builder and shared hosting services until the end of April 2018.

