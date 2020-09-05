One of the Ministry of Jal Shakti's primary objectives is to make water conservation a people's movement and strengthen the country's water consciousness. For furthering this objective, the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti has launched the ‘Water Heroes – Share Your Stories' Contest from September 1, 2020, to reach out to people on the important subject of water conservation and management. We hope to encourage and collect the best water conservation practices from across India through this Water Heroes Contest. We also hope to disseminate such efforts across India to encourage more transformational efforts in this area. Every month (from September 2020 onwards), entries would be invited for consideration of awards. Every month a maximum of 10 entries can be considered for the awards. All selected entries will be awarded a cash prize of Rs. 10,000 each and a certificate.

To take part in the Contest, the participants will have to post their success stories on water conservation through a specially made video of 1-5 minutes (along with a write-up of up to 300 words and some photographs/pictures) depicting the efforts and significant contributions to conserve and manage water resources.

The participants can share their videos (with the link of their YouTube video) on the MyGov portal (www.mygov.in). In addition to the MyGov portal, the entries can also be submitted at waterheroes.cgwb@gmail.com. The participants were advised to mention only the YouTube links of their videos in the comments section and not upload the entire video-there. This series of contests will end on 31 st August 2021.

Source: Press Release Release ID: 1650695 PIB Delhi Ministry of Jal Shakti Date: September 02, 2020