Live Chat Software is a very useful application for Android and IOS devices that involves all necessary features for communication. The application provides notification of new incoming chats until and unless user will sign out of system. It enables a user to run some chat software on Android/IOS phones. This app will keep in touch owner with website visitor anytime anywhere and enhance the customer’s availability. It targets for a mobile visitor chat in two step process. A user has to create rules and needs an invitation that complements the boundaries of mobile phones. An application named BoldChat involves innovatively designed mobile chat invitations to enhance customer engagement. When a user wants to start a chat by any means whether clicking on chat button or by accepting a mobile proactive invitation, then chat conversation on the visitor’s page.

Key factors of Live Chat Software

1. Administrative Controls. 2. User Controls. 3. Auto-Adjustments. 4. Achieving Intelligence. 5. Increase Operational efficiency. 6. Drive business. 7. Quick and easy to install.

Live Chat Software for Mobile Services

Live Chat Software deliver some experiences via seamless integration with iOS applications and an iOS/Android-optimized mobile sites. The implementation of the solution is fully connected within infrastructure by an application named “plug and play”. The features included are drive business, enhance operational efficiency and screen sharing. The customer information is necessary during viewing of product. Agents provide facility to user to give a display button in chat window so that they can get proper guidance of a particular page. Some important points are given below:

Kayako: It is more than a live chat. The team and customers can receive the conversation on user’s website and across real-time, channels, etc. It provides real-time service, quick answer of a query. It offers support to users as per the requirement. The agents recognize easily the visitor by getting over finish line and provide help as per they needed.

Userlike: It is available for website and mobile support. The important factors are usability and dedicated support which are provided to the user. The deployment of Google tag is possible via this application. It is an outstanding solution to sum up the necessary applications. It is integrated with the business tools t enhance the customer’s usability.

Zopim: The owner is stay connected with the website users who are using this app for Android phones. The notifications are displayed on the top of incoming chats and messages. The user can chat anytime with the owner as per the requirement to resolve the problem.

Some more Live Chat Software for mobile

BoldChat: This app is useful for a real-time list of users who are working currently on the website. The owner is able to invite visitors to see the referred information. This app is available on a store at price of $4.99. It is designed for mobiles to create rules.

Hipmob: It minimized the phone support by 60-70% that has importance for users to measure over many businesses. The company has received 50 fold to interact with the customer and also provide desired response by support executive.

Chatwoo.com: It is popular chat software which is able to resolve problems as per the requirement. The company provides SSL grade security to keep safe from suspicious worms. Chatwoo.com monitors from one admin account and design multiple accounts.